Is Thundurus Therian worth using in Pokemon GO?

Thundurus Therian is one of the most sought-after Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Due to the Unova weather trio's notoriously strong power, many players immediately jump at the chance to catch these powerful Pokemon. Luckily, players are currently able to catch Thundurus Therian through Five-Star Raids.

Thundurus Therian is an alternative form of Thundurus, as most players are aware. In the main series, Thundurus obtained this form in Pokemon Black and White 2 for the Nintendo DS. Along with Tornadus and Landorus' Therian forms, these were restricted to the Dream Radar on the 3DS eShop players could buy.

With players finally having another chance to catch this powerful Legendary Pokemon, a question arises once again. Just how good is Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO? Is this Pokemon truly as good as it is in the main series or does Pokemon GO's drastically different battle system leave it falling flat?

How Good is Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO?

Thundurus Therian is an Electric and Flying-type Pokemon. This type is shared by the Kanto Legendary Bird, Zapdos. This type cancels out the Electric type's only weakness, Ground-type attacks. It also cancels out the Flying type's weakness to Electric-type attacks. This leaves Thundurus weak to Rock and Ice.

Looking at Thundurus Therian's stats, it appears to solely fit the role of a glass cannon attacker. Thundurus Therian's attack stat of 295 is its largest selling point, with Pokemon with an attack stat of that scale being few in number. Thundurus Therian has a defense stat of 161 and a stamina stat of 188.

Thundurus Therian also has a large movepool, having both powerful Electric-type attacks and useful coverage moves. Thundurus Therian's access to Focus Blast is the most useful coverage move in its arsenal as it deals super-effective damage to Rock and Ice-type Pokemon, Thundurus Therian's biggest weakness.

When using Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO's Battle League, there are a few things to keep in mind. Thundurus Therian has low defense and stamina, so players should never keep it in battle for long. Using Thundurus when it has the advantage over the opponent is key to keeping it in battle for a long time.

Some of Thundurus Therian's biggest weaknesses are Pokemon that can outlast it in battle. Rampardos is Thundurus' biggest enemy due to Rampardos' monsterous supercharged attacks being able to take out Thundurus almost immediately. Galarian Darmanitan is even more dangerous, but many players don't have one.

So, is Thundurus Therian worth using in Pokemon GO? It can be hard to make room for glass cannon attackers in the game's defense-oriented battle system. However, with the right strategy, players can make great use of Thundurus' attack stat at the cost of its low defense stats. Thundurus is an asset for skilled players.

