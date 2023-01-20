How to use Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Mega Evolutions were introduced in the mainline Pokemon games in Generation VI. They made their way to Pokemon GO in August 2020 and are still an integral part of the game to date (after the updates in April 2022).

Mega Evolutions are powered-up versions of Pocket Monsters. They are only available for a select few creatures and can only be used occasionally as they require a special kind of energy. In Niantic's mobile game, players need Mega Energy to use Mega Evolutions.

Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, explained

Certain Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Mega Evolve when you have collected enough Mega Energy. This Mega Energy cost is only needed for the first time. Future evolutions can be done for free, with a cooldown being implemented after players use the mechanic each time.

However, trainers can choose to expend Mega Energy to Mega Evolve the creature before the cooldown ends. This function is like unlocking any other countdown in a video game using some sort of in-game currency. It requires lesser Mega Energy when the rest period is shorter.

Mega Energy for a particular Pocket Monster can be earned by winning a Mega Raid featuring that creature. The faster players win the Raid, the more Mega Energy they receive.

Once a Pocket Monster is Mega Evolved, it will stay that way for a while before returning to its normal state. Trainers will see the timer counting down the time before it happens beside the creature on the CP screen.

Increasing a Pokemon's Mega Level

There are three Mega Levels for each Pocket Monster capable of Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO. The three levels are Base, High, and Max. They are unlocked after one, seven, and thirty evolutions, respectively. Each Mega Level has specific rewards associated with it.

Mega Evolving a Pocket Monster increases its Mega Level. Players will get additional bonuses and rewards as its level keeps increasing across several tiers. These rewards include an increased Candy XL drop, XP catch bonus, and a reduced rest rate.

Things to keep in mind about Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO

Trainers should keep the following points in mind when Mega Evolving Pocket Monster in Niantic's mobile game:

Only one Pocket Monster can be Mega Evolved at once. Mega Evolving a second creature will return the first one to its original state.

Shadow and Clone versions cannot undergo Mega Evolution.

Mega Evolutions are listed under the Mega Pokedex in your Pokedex.

There are two Medals directly related to Mega Evolutions: one related to collecting unique Mega Evolutions and another for the total number of Mega Evolutions.

Mega Evolving Pocket Monsters in the game

Not all Pocket Monsters that can Mega Evolve are present in Pokemon GO at the moment.

The following Mega Evolutions are part of the mobile game and can be obtained when they appear in Mega Raids. Some of them can also be obtained through Special Research.

Venusaur (Grass/Poison)

Charizard (Fire/Flying) → Mega Charizard X (Fire/Dragon) or Mega Charizard Y

Blastoise (Water)

Beedrill (Bug/Poison)

Pidgeot (Normal/Flying)

Slowbro (Water/Psychic)

Gengar (Ghost/Poison)

Kangaskhan (Normal)

Gyarados (Water/Flying) → Mega Gyarados (Water/Dark)

Aerodactyl (Rock/Flying)

Ampharos (Electric) → Mega Ampharos (Electric/Dragon)

Steelix (Steel/Ground)

Houndoom (Dark/Fire)

Manectric (Electric)

Altaria (Dragon/Flying) → Mega Altaria (Dragon/Fairy)

Absol (Dark)

Latias (Dragon/Psychic)

Latios (Dragon/Psychic)

Lopunny (Normal)

Abomasnow (Grass/Ice)

Scizor (Bug/Steel)

Alakazam (Psychic)

Aggron (Stee/Rockl) → Mega Aggron (Steel)

Banette (Ghost)

Sceptile (Grass) → Mega Sceptile (Grass/Dragon)

Blaziken (Fire/Fighting)

Swampert (Water/Ground)

Glalie (Ice)

Salamence (Dragon/Flying)

Creatures whose Mega Evolutions have a different typing are mentioned separately. If not, the Mega Evolutions have the same typing as their regular forms.

This is pretty much everything players need to know about Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes