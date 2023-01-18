Pokemon GO Mega Lopunny raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Niantic has released Mega Lopunny into Pokemon GO's live servers. Players can challenge it in Mega Raid Battles across the globe.

Of course, many trainers will want to take part in this celebration to get their hands on some mega energy and obtain a Mega Lopunny for themselves.

However, as many experienced raiders will know, Mega Raids are some of the toughest challenges in the mobile game. Pitting a team of players against a super powerful Mega Evolved Pokemon can make for some truly intense battles. As such, trainers will need to do a fair bit of research before they pursue this task.

So, what should players know about the Mega Lopunny Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before they assemble the resources to take it on? While it is the strongest Raid Boss players can fight on live servers, no creature is invincible. Knowing the best course of action to take in a raid can make winning much easier.

Mega Lopunny is weak to Fairy, Psychic, Flying, and other Fighting-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Upon Mega Evolving, Mega Lopunny is granted a secondary Fighting typing. This makes it a Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon.

This type combination is surprisingly well-balanced as it grants four resistances and four weaknesses. Mega Lopunny is weak to Fairy, Psychic, Flying, and other Fighting-type attacks.

As for its stat spread in Pokemon GO, Mega Lopunny's new power seems to be on par with some Legendary Pokemon. With not a single stat at a base of 300 or more, the Pocket Monster is on the weaker side of the spectrum when it comes to Mega Evolutions in the franchise. It has an attack of 282, a defense of 214, and a stamina of 163.

Players may want to counter Mega Lopunny with a Mega Evolution of their own. If they have the resources, Mega Slowbro is one of the best options. Thanks to its massive defensive stats and Psychic typing, this creature is the perfect counter to Mega Lopunny's all-out offensive Fighting-type build.

For those without an abundance of mega energy to spare in Pokemon GO, there are still a vast number of counter picks to use. Dragonite and Salamence with Flying-type moves are great counters as they can consistently fire off super-effective blows. However, they may be vulnerable to getting bursted down if Mega Lopunny has powerful Normal-type attacks.

Players just getting into the Raid Battle scene may want to invest in cheaper options. Espeon is a great counter, thanks to its ability to resist Fighting-type attacks while retorting with super-effective attacks off of its massive attack stat. Hypno is another great choice for the same reason, but with more emphasis on defense than attack.

In terms of the optimal team size that players should consider going into this fight, a team of eight or nine should suffice. Of course, this number can go up or down depending on the experience level of each trainer as well as what creatures they have access to. Those having issues with looking for teammates may want to look towards social media or forums to find other players looking for raid parties.

