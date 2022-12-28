5 Pocket Monster debuts players would love to see in Pokemon GO in 2023

Niantic has introduced several generations of Pocket Monsters to Pokemon GO as of 2022, but there are outliers and new arrivals that still need to debut. As 2023 quickly approaches, there are still plenty of Pokemon that players would love to see in the mobile title.

For whatever reason, Niantic had to omit specific species from certain in-game generations. This may be due to their gameplay mechanics or finding the right opportunity to introduce them. In any case, there are still plenty of Pokemon that would undoubtedly please the player base if they were introduced next year.

There are too many creatures to list definitively, but certain Pokemon deserve their time in the spotlight for 2023.

Creatures That Fans Would Love to See in Pokemon GO in 2023

1) Kecleon

Kecleon is one of the few Generation III species not to be introduced in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Despite most of the third generation of Pokemon being available in Pokemon GO for years, Kecleon has suspiciously remained out of the lineup.

Every year, Niantic announces a new event, and players speculate that the Color Swap Pokemon will finally appear, but it never seems to do so. This may be due to Kecleon's unique ability to change its primary type based on the attacks it gets hit with, but Niantic should be able to figure out how to make the mechanic work in-game.

2) Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

While Niantic has slowly been releasing creatures from the Hisui region into Pokemon GO, many of the most notable species still need to be added.

Hisuian Typhlosion is one of the more prominent examples, as the time-lost creature created a new spin on an old-school favorite Fire-type starter. Hisuian Typhlosion received extra Ghost typing, making it a very intriguing addition to any battle team.

Hopefully, Niantic won't neglect the Hisui region in the future, as they're likely aiming to include the Paldea region species from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

3) Aegislash

Aegislash's popularity has seen its inclusion in games like Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aegislash has been one of the most popular inclusions in Pokemon X/Y, so much so that it has been included in other franchise titles like Pokemon Unite. However, Aegislash still needs to grace Pokemon GO, though this may be because the Ghost/Steel-type creature has two separate forms for offense and defense in battle.

However, Niantic has included other Pokemon with multiple forms, and there must be a way to include the beloved creature in the current lineup.

4) Tsareena

Tsareena's popularity as a Grass-type has persisted through multiple games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Tsareena's varied moveset and impressive stats for a Grass-type has made it a popular Pokemon across multiple games in the franchise.

However, Tsareena and its prior evolutions still need to make their way to Pokemon GO along with many other Alolan creatures. If Niantic plans to continue introducing Alolan species (and there are some indications that this is the case), then Tsareena may arrive sooner than later.

While there's been no concrete confirmation of Niantic's continued plans for the Alola region, 2023 may just surprise the player base.

5) Arceus

The primary deity of Pokemon still hasn't arrived in Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

Arguably one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, the "god" of the Pokemon universe, received its title on Nintendo Switch.

Despite this, Arceus is still yet to make its grand appearance in Pokemon GO. Learning how to use its ability to change its type might be a tricky gameplay implementation, but Genesect functions similarly and has been in GO for a while.

Arceus is popular enough to bring plenty of players back into the fold, but Niantic must include it in its 2023 plans for Pokemon GO first.

Poll : 0 votes