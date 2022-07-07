5 Pokemon that aren't in Pokemon GO but absolutely should be

Pokemon GO has a massive roster of collectible Pocket Monsters, but the mobile title doesn't have every monster from every game. With this being the case, some players have been requesting the arrival of certain Pokemon to improve the experience.

Though the number of missing Pokemon in Pokemon GO is small, it's substantial for many users. With hope, Niantic will include more of these Pokemon in future updates and events to compensate.

Below, trainers can find a short list of some of the most anticipated Pokemon yet to arrive in the popular mobile title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO: Top Pokemon that should be included in future updates or events

5) Aegislash

Aegislash in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Steel/Ghost-type from the Kalos region, Aegislash is a particularly unique Pokemon. Since it resembles a sword and shield, it can shift between offensive and defensive forms to alter its stats and suit a battle situation.

This may be why it has remained out of the Pokemon GO lineup, as the ability to change forms mid-battle hasn't been implemented into the mobile title. However, Niantic could still release it in its various forms, similar to other Pokemon, and Aegislash would likely work just fine.

4) Mimikyu

Mimikyu in the anime (Image via The Official Pokemon YouTube channel/YouTube)

Another Ghost-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, Mimikyu also has a Fairy typing, making it quite versatile as far as elemental combinations go. It doesn't possess multiple forms like Aegislash, but its false "head" slumps when it attacks.

This Pokemon is quite cute despite mimicking the appearance of Pikachu, and a unique Ghost/Fairy-type would also be beneficial to Pokemon GO's battle formats. There's no guarantee that Mimikyu would be a proficient fighter, but it's grown as a fan favorite for some time and deserves its chance to shine.

Fortunately, recent leaks seem to indicate that Mimikyu will arrive sooner rather than later.

3) Zeraora

Zeraora's promo art for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An Electric-type Mythical Pokemon from the Alola region, Zeraora has received some recent love in the Pokemon franchise after being included in the launch roster of Pokemon Unite. However, this feral Electric-type could use a little more appreciation and make its way to Pokemon GO.

Undoubtedly, it would be popular both for its appearance and impressive battle prowess, and it would instantly improve the roster of viable Electric-types for PvE and/or PvP battles. Its high attack stats and quick movements would likely make it a top pick for different battle types.

2) Cosmog and its evolutionary line

Cosmog can evolve into either Solgaleo or Lunala (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cosmog was the primary Legendary Pokemon focused on in Pokemon Sun and Moon's story. The cosmic puffball is a Psychic-type that is relatively unremarkable on its own.

However, once it evolves into Cosmoem, it has the option to become one of two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala, the mascots of Pokemon Sun and Moon. It might be tricky figuring out how Pokemon GO trainers would evolve their Cosmoem into one of these two Pokemon.

However, Niantic has encountered many more difficult challenges and managed just fine.

Solgaleo and Lunala are vastly different in their typing and stat distributions, making them perfect for a two-sided Pokemon GO event that would also naturally include Cosmog. Gamers would likely scramble to capture as many Cosmog as they can to acquire these powerful Alolan Legendaries.

1) Arceus

Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus is believed to be the creator of the entire Pokemon world, making it one of the most coveted Pokemon in the franchise. It is capable of taking on 18 different forms based on its elemental type, which may be part of why it hasn't been released in Pokemon GO yet.

Regardless, Arceus is so famous and beloved that it got its mainline entry in the franchise with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so there's surely no lack of appetite for this Pokemon to arrive in Pokemon GO. It may be difficult to introduce, but Niantic has more than enough time to figure out the nuances of releasing this Pokemon deity in the future.

