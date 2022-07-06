Pokemon GO: Research Breakthrough, Field Research, and Rewards for July 2022

With every new month comes a new wave of content for Pokemon GO. Like many other online titles, Niantic's mobile game based on the Pokemon franchise features consistent cycles of temporary content to help keep the game fresh. Most notably, the missions and rewards features of these games cycle continuously.

The Field Research and Research Breakthrough features are some of Pokemon GO's most varying forms of mission-based content. This is due to the tasks players need to complete, and the rewards they receive for doing so change almost every month. These missions serve as great ways to earn rewards.

For the month of July 2022 specifically, many players may not know everything in store for them in Pokemon GO. A basic outline of what the missions for this month look like may help Trainers construct a strategy for completing them consistently and efficiently.

July 2022: Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

Lickitung as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get the big feature out of the way first, a new Pokemon is obtainable from the Research Breakthrough package: Lickitung. To get a chance at encountering this classic Pokemon, players must complete at least 1 Field Research task per day for a total of 7 days in order to redeem their Research Breakthrough.

While players can obtain Lickitung from these Research Breakthrough packages, other items can also be obtained from these packages. Types of Poke Balls, healing items, and even some rare evolutionary items as well.

Tasks and Rewards

Promotional imagery for Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Players will get the opportunity to earn Mega Energy from research tasks in Pokemon GO. Catching 10 Normal, Fire, and Water-type Pokemon will grant the player 10 Mega Energy for either Pidgeot, Charizard, or Blastoise, depending on which mission the player gets.

Other tasks players can get out of the way while pursuing any of the previously mentioned tasks include:

Catch 5 Pokemon (Reward with an encounter with either Zubat, Wingull, or Natu)

Catch 7 Pokemon (Reward with an encounter with Magikarp)

Use 5 Razz Berries when catching Pokemon (Reward with an encounter with either Murkrow, Yanma, or Stunky)

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon (Reward with an encounter with Meowth)

Of course, these tasks are about capturing Pokemon directly related to the previous tasks. Other tasks that require the player to capture a specific kind of Pokemon include:

Catch a Dragon-type (Reward with Bagon or Dratini)

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boosts (Reward with either Vulpix, Poliwag, Hippopotas, or Snover)

Tasks for Throwing Poke Balls

A Poke Ball in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players are aware, there exists a subcategory of tasks in Pokemon GO that revolves around how well the player throws their Poke Ball. Of course, players can only complete these tasks during an encounter with a wild Pokemon. These tasks include:

Make 5 Nice Throws (Encounter with Dunsparce)

Make 3 Great Throws (Encounters with either Lileep, Anorith, Snubbull)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row (Encounter with Onix)

Make 5 Great Throws in a row (Encounter with Persian)

Make 5 Excellent Throws in a row (Encounter with Gible)

Tasks involving Friends

Ash and Gary in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately for some, some tasks in Pokemon GO require the player to interact with other people. Social interaction has always been a part of the game, whether sending a gift or trading a Pokemon. Here is a list of the tasks that require trainer interactions:

Send 3 gifts with stickers to friends (Encounter with Hoothoot)

Trade a Pokemon (Encounter with Abra)

Win a Raid Battle (Encounter with Togetic)

Win 5 Raid Battles (Encounter with Aerodactyl)

Win a level 3 or higher Raid Battle (Encounter with Kabuto or Omanyte)

Battle in the Battle League (Encounter with Cottonee)

Buddy Pokemon

Since the Buddy Adventure update, players have been able to choose their favorite Pokemon to walk with. Of course, there are research tasks that revolve around this feature in Pokemon GO. Here is a list of these tasks:

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy Pokemon (Encounter with Girafarig)

Earn 2 candies by walking with your Buddy Pokemon (Encounter with Bunnelby)

Earn 3 candies by walking with your Buddy Pokemon (Encounter with Stunfisk)

Take a snapshot of your Buddy Pokemon (Encounter with Aipom)

Powering up and Evolution

Each member of the Piplup evolutionary line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolution and growing stronger have always been a part of Pokemon GO. As such, some tasks revolve around this feature. Here is a list of those tasks:

Evolve a Pokemon (Encounter with Eevee)

Power up any Pokemon 3 times (Encounter with one of the Kanto Starters)

Power up any Pokemon 5 times (Encounter with one of the Johto Starters)

Power up any Pokemon 7 times (Encounter with one of the Hoenn Starters)

Power up a singular Pokemon 5 times (Either Pidgeot, Beedrill, Charizard, Venusaur, or Blastoise Mega Energy)

Power up a singular Pokemon 10 times (25 Pidgeot Mega Energy)

Hatching Eggs and Spinning Pokestops

Some eggs as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With hatching eggs and spinning Pokestops being crucial features in Pokemon GO, it is only fitting for there to be tasks that revolve around these activities. Here is a list of these tasks:

Hatch an Egg (Encounter with Chansey or Mantine)

Hatch 2 Eggs (Encounter with Beldum)

Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms (Encounter with Sudowoodo)

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms (Encounter with Ralts)

