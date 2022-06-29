All July 2022 Spotlight Hour dates in Pokemon GO

While many players anticipate Pokemon GO's monthly Community Day event, the weekly Spotlight Hour affair also garners a fair amount of hype. These events take some of the Pokemon that may have a lower spawn rate at the time and bring them to the center stage by giving players a chance to catch some of these rare Pokemon.

These events also come with a bonus to one of the many different resources players can collect in the game. One Spotlight Hour may increase the amount of candy a player gets when capturing a Pokemon, while another may increase the amount of experience gained after doing so. This adds an incentive to participate.

So what does Niantic have in store for its players in July? Luckily, Niantic has announced what Pokemon will be coming next month.

Pokemon GO: Everything we know about July 2022's Spotlight Hours

Ledyba

Ledyba is one of the Pokemon players can expect to see in July (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Spotlight Pokemon arriving in the first Spotlight Hour of July 2022 is Ledyba. A bit of an interesting choice, to say the least, Ledyba has been a Pokemon many fans have not been fond of due to its low stats and underwhelming evolution. This has not stopped this adorable bug from having its fair share of fans.

As an added bonus, players that catch Pokemon during this event will be granted double the experience they would normally get from doing so. This gives players a great opportunity to grind EXP and level up their account. This is also a great chance for new players to catch up. The event will be held on July 5 at 6:00 PM.

Machop

A group of Machop as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is an event that players will want to be present for. Machop is one of the hardest Pokemon to fully evolve in Pokemon GO as it requires a whopping total of 125 Machop candies to evolve it into its final form, Machamp. Competitive players in need of a powerful Fighting-type Pokemon for their team won't want to miss this.

To make evolving the player's Machop even easier, the bonus applied to this event will reward the player with double the candy obtained via capturing wild Pokemon. This cuts the amount of Pokemon players will need to catch to evolve their Machop by half at the very least. This amount is cut down further by using pinap berries.

The event will take place on July 12 at 6:00 PM local time and will go for a full hour, ending at 7:00 PM local time.

Staryu

Staryu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The third Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO for the month of July is the Star Shape Pokemon, Staryu. Not many players have access to bodies of water where Pokemon like Corsola, Shellder, and especially Staryu can spawn. This gives players a great opportunity to add one to their collection and even evolve one.

The bonus for this event is a doubled rate of candy for transferring Pokemon. Though not as drastic as doubled capture candy, this can serve as a great way to acquire massive amounts of Staryu candy. Players can also clean out their collection of Pokemon they don't want at this time for other types of candy as well.

This event will be taking place on July 19 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

Meditite

Meditite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final Spotlight Hour event for July will feature the Meditate Pokemon, Meditite. This is the only Pokemon on the list with a potential Mega Evolution to make an appearance at a later date. Mega Medicham is currently unreleased in Pokemon GO, which makes Medicham a great investment.

The bonus for this event is rather underwhelming compared to the other three. Pokemon GO players who evolve any Pokemon during the event will receive a doubled amount of experience. While it is still a good way to gain experience, evolving Pokemon takes much more effort than catching them, as it requires candy.

The event will take place in Pokemon GO on July 26 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

