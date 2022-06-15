How to evolve Machop into Machoke in Pokemon GO

Machop has been a part of Pokemon GO since its launch. It has the ability to evolve into Machoke and Machamp like in the original games.

To begin the evolution process, trainers will need to accrue 25 Machop candies. This can be done either by catching multiple Machop in the wild/raids or by setting Machop as a buddy Pokemon and traveling with it.

Once trainers have their 25 candies, they can open up their Machop's stats screen in their Pokemon roster and press the evolve button. This will provide them with a brand new Machoke to use as they see fit in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How good is Machoke in battle?

Machoke seen getting its cardio in with its trainer (Image via Niantic)

Since Machoke is only the first evolution of Machop, its stats in Pokemon GO aren't as good as they could be compared to the mighty Machamp. However, this doesn't mean that Machoke is useless in and of itself. It can perform well, particularly in Great League PvP, thanks to its Fighting typing.

Much of the format's meta involves Steel-type Pokemon, something that Fighting-types excel against. This includes Machoke, which can win more than a few matchups against popular picks such as Registeel and Bastiodon.

If Pokemon GO trainers have the option, they may want to opt to use Shadow Machoke instead. Its attack power is amplified to offset its reduced durability, giving it an increased edge against Steel, Rock, Ice, Normal and Dark-type Pokemon.

Its ideal moveset in its non-shadow form includes Karate Chop for damage and energy, as well as Cross Chop (if an Elite Charged TM is used) or Dynamic Punch.

If players are utilizing Shadow Machoke, the moveset is essentially the same. However, players will likely have to work to remove Frustration as its Charge Move, as it is a poor attack in general.

Overall, Pokemon GO trainers are still better off evolving Machoke into Machamp for its improved stats and type coverage. However, in specialized Great League formats with more stringent CP caps, Machoke can still perform particularly well. Trainers should be sure to cover Machoke's weaknesses with Pokemon on its team.

Machoke is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning trainers may want to keep the likes of Poison, Electric, Rock or Dark-type Pokemon on their team. This will ensure that if Machoke encounters an unfavorable matchup, trainers can tag out to a safe switch Pokemon with a superior type advantage.

In PvE formats, Machoke once again gives way to its evolution, but it can perform decently against 1-star bosses. Since multiple Rock-type Pokemon like Roggenrola, Nosepass and Rockruff are current raid bosses, this is Machoke's chance to shine.

Furthermore, Machoke is a decently bulky option for gym defense in lieu of more resilient Fighting-types. It won't blow the doors off in any battles, but it can perform admirably in niche roles in both PvE and PvP combat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far