5 best Water-types in Pokemon GO ranked 

Water-types in Pokemon GO are practically necessary for any team that wants to be successful. This typing has some key resistances and a low amount of weakness, but most importantly, the Pokemon with this typing are flat-out strong.

If trainers look at the rankings on PvPoke for just about any league, they are sure to find several Water-types in the top 20. This is just a testament to how strong they are in general. However, the five upcoming Pokemon really stand out due to their stats and movepools.

Which Water-types are the most valuable in Pokemon GO?

5) Azumarill

Azumarill is the evolution of Marill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill used to be the king of the Great League, and it would probably still be the best, if it wasn’t for the inclusion of some other top threats. Azumarill has a fantastic typing combination of Water and Fairy, which allows it to deal with the popular Fighting-types in Great League as well as Ground and Fire-types.

Azumarill also boasts some of the best bulk in the meta. It has a Stamina stat of 225, which just allows it to stay in and take attacks while it pounds the enemy with Hydro Pumps and Ice Beams.

4) Walrein

If any trainers have been away from the game for a while, they might be surprised to see Walrein on this list. For sure, it used to have little relevance in the meta, but that changed for good when Walrein got a Community Day last winter.

That was when it got Icicle Spear, a phenomenal move with an incredibly low energy cost. This allows Walrein to put massive pressure on opponents, and once their shields are down, they’re left vulnerable to huge Earthquakes. Walrein also has a nice mix of strong bulk and decent attack power, which makes it challenging to deal with.

3) Gyarados

Gyarados has a strong movepool featuring Aqua Tail and Outrage (Image via Bandai Namco)

Whether it’s regular Gyarados or its Mega evolution, this selection deals some of the highest DPS out of any Water-type in the mobile game. Gyarados usually runs the Waterfall and Crunch combo, which hits most of the meta for at least neutral damage.

As a niche option, Gyarados could also run Outrage as a charged move. This will give it better matchups against Dragons, and there are plenty of those in the Ultra League. Outrage allows Gyarados to potentially win out against threats like Giratina, Dragonite, and Garchomp.

2) Swampert

This is quite possibly the easiest Pokemon to team build around. Swampert is both a Ground and Water-type, making Grass its only weakness. Pair it with a Steel or Dragon-type, and any trainer will now have a practically invincible core.

On top of that, Swampert gets one of the best Water-type moves in the game: Hydro Cannon. This will deal 100 damage in PvP for a very fair energy price. Swampert can serve as both a defensive presence and an offensive powerhouse with these capabilities.

1) Kyogre

It’s kind of hard not to be the best Water-type Pokemon in the game when it comes to the literal lord of the seas, and Kyogre backs up its reputation with an astronomically high 270 Attack stat. Neither its Defense nor Stamina is below 200 as well, so it’s hard to find a weakness with this threat.

Kyogre is also the lucky recipient of a great movepool. It can run Blizzard (to counter Grass-types which would otherwise defeat it) or Thunder (to beat opposing Water-types). Its other charge move slot usually goes to Surf, which deals monstrous damage with STAB.

