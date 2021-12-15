Top 5 Pokemon not worth training in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's cast of catchable and battle-able monsters is constantly expanding, but there are certainly some better off left alone.

In Pokemon GO, using candies and Stardust to power up or evolve a Pokemon is a matter of resource conservation. Trainers don't want to spend hard-earned resources to end up with a Pokemon that flounders more than it can fight.

Hence, there are more than a few Pokemon that are much more suited as a Pokedex entry than part of a battle party. Below, trainers can find five such Pokemon that should be avoided when considering candidates for training and battling.

Pokemon GO: Five weakest Pokemon best kept away from the field

5) Burmy

Burmy sports many different forms, but even when evolved, they're fairly useless (Image via Niantic)

A Bug-type Pokemon sporting one of the lowest set of stats in the game as well as one of its lowest Combat Power caps, Burmy is a Pokemon that is used to being dropped in one or two hits.

Even trainers evolving it into Wormadam or Mothim should likely abstain from using these Pokemon in battle, as their "improved" stats and CP are still blown away by other Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Burmy might have several interesting-looking forms, but that's all it is. Catch it and evolve it for the Pokedex entries, but this Pokemon has no actual use in battle.

4) Sunkern

Sunkern has been unimposing for much of its existence, dating back to Generation II (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It wasn't particularly impressive when it debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and Sunkern's prospects haven't improved in Pokemon GO. This Grass-type Pokemon sports poor stats and CP even after being evolved into Sunflora, which can be used in PvE situations but is beaten out in those roles by nearly every Grass-type Pokemon in the game, including those that aren't even at their full strength.

With that in mind, it's best to catch and evolve Sunflora/Sunkern to round out one's Pokedex, but nothing more.

3) Bidoof

Bidoof has had its own themed event in the past, to the chagrin of many serious Pokemon GO players (Image via Niantic)

Bidoof has become a meme both in Pokemon and Pokemon GO due to its goofy appearance. Beating players with Bidoof might be good for a laugh, but it's challenging and doesn't amount to anything past bragging rights or humor.

Although past events have allowed gamers to evolve it into a Bibarel that knows Hyper Beam, the hard-hitting move doesn't have many applications when both Bidoof and Bibarel don't last long enough in a fight.

Put plainly, there's a reason why Bidoof is a punchline.

2) Ledyba

Ledyba (bottom right) and its evolution Ledian have remained flops since Generation II (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon that takes its likeness from a ladybug is about as good as one in battle in Pokemon GO. Ledyba is another early-game Bug-type Pokemon that has no real application in battle, even if it evolves into Ledian.

Bad moves, bad stats, bad CP ceiling, there just isn't nearly anything at all to like about Ledyba or Ledian when it comes to taking on opposing Pokemon.

1) Kricketot

Kricketot and its evolution Kricketune are outperformed by nearly every other Bug-type in the game (Image via Niantic)

The rock bottom when it comes to early-game Bug-type Pokemon. Kricketot sports cellar-level stats and maximum CP and gets a very mild boost from evolving into Kricketune.

Anything this Pokémon can do, another Bug-type can do better. Out of all the bug Pokemon like it in Pokemon GO, Kricketune can't measure up in any facet of the game when it comes to combat.

Kricketot and Kricketune are Pokedex entries, full stop. Placing them in a fight is asking to get beat.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer