How to use 60 FPS and 120 FPS in Pokemon GO

Some Pokemon GO trainers might be able to play the game much more smoothly.

Like many other mobile games, Pokemon GO can get laggy sometimes. This has led many trainers to wonder if the frame data can be altered to make the gameplay a tad bit more crisp. A recent update, though, has thankfully addressed this problem.

New update allows Pokemon GO fans to play the game more smoothly

As of 3 December 2021, through the 1.191.0 version of the game, Pokemon GO can now run on 60 and 120 frames per second. This option, though, is only for iOS users. Unfortunately, Android users will be forced to play the game as is.

To do this, trainers can head to the settings tab, which is in the upper right corner of the menu of Pokemon GO. From there, they can scroll down until they find Advanced Options.

After that, they should see an option named Native Refresh Rate. Trainers will want to click on this and then refresh the game data. From there, they should be playing at their native FPS.

That being said, the only phones that support 120 FPS gameplay are the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Otherwise, trainers will be upgrading Pokemon GO to 60 FPS.

Even the switch to 60 FPS, though, is noticeable. Early reports show that trainers are enjoying how much quicker the game plays on 60 frames per second.

Before the update on 3 December 2021, Pokemon GO actually had a capped frame rate of 30 frames per second.

This December will be a great time to play Pokemon GO at a higher frame rate. There are several large events coming up, including a Community Day that will feature every Pokemon that was seen at previous Community Days in 2021.

There will also be opportunities to catch the legendary Pokemon from the Unova region. There are Raid Hours on December 8 and 15 for Zekrom and Reshiram, with Kyurem also featuring on December 22 and 29.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul