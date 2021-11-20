When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in December 2021?

The Community Day in Pokemon GO in December is going to be huge, so trainers are definitely going to want to mark it on their calendar.

Community Days usually feature only one Pokemon. This upcoming Community Day in December, though, will feature multiple Pokemon at one time. There are also, as usual, several bonuses trainers can take advantage of.

Large Community Day to feature Pokemon from past events

The Community Day in December is not even a day but rather a weekend. The event will take place on Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 AM each respective day.

The amount of Pokemon that trainers can walk away with from this event is incredible. Instead of focusing on one Pokemon, each Pokemon from the previous Community Days in 2021 will be spawning.

The Saturday of the event will focus on the Community Day Pokemon from the early half of the year, whereas Sunday will focus on those from the latter half.

The specific Pokemon that will spawn on the Saturday of the event are as follows:

Machop

Roselia

Swablu

Gible

Snivy

Fletchling

The specific Pokemon that will spawn on the Sunday of the event are as follows:

Eevee

Duskull

Shinx

Tepig

Oshawott

In addition to all that, trainers can catch Pokemon from Community Days in 2020 as well. These can be acquired through hatching 2 km Eggs or fighting Raids. Those specific Pokemon are as follows:

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Ryhorn

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

There’s definitely a huge Generation I emphasis with these Pokemon, so old time fans should be happy with them. There are also several PvP top-tier threats that competitive players can get their hands on.

There are five bonuses during this event, and all of them are phenomenal. Both incense and lure modules will last for three hours during the event. Eggs that are placed in the incubator will have their hatch distance cut in half. Finally, Catch XP and Catch Stardust will be doubled during the Pokemon GO Community Day in December.

