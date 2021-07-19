Pokemon GO: Kyurem raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Kyurem can be an intimidating Pokemon to face in a raid battle format. However, it has many weaknesses that can be exploited.

Kyurem is the ultimate legendary Pokemon from Generation V and has a reputation for doing loads of damage. Its attacking power is colossal, even before taking into account its split forms with Reshiram and Zekrom.

In Pokemon GO specifically, Kyurem’s 246 Attack stat isn’t completely broken. However, it will take some time to whittle down its 245 Stamina.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon are strong enough to take down Kyurem in Pokemon GO raids?

Steel-types Pokemon are excellent at countering Kyurem’s toolkit in Pokemon GO.

The only moves that Kyurem can learn are Dragon-type and Ice-type, save Steel Wing. Each of these moves can easily be resisted by Steel-type Pokemon, which means they can stand in front of Kyurem without fear of taking damage.

Technically speaking, the most optimal Steel-type Pokemon to counter Kyurem is Metagross. It has a very quick time to win (at 561.2 seconds).

Metagross also got a huge weapon through its Community Day with Meteor Mash, which would assuredly tear a hole in Kyurem’s health.

Lucario has the quickest time to win at 539 seconds. It clearly has enough Attack to power through Kyurem, and both its Steel and Fighting moves do super effective damage.

Having said that, it’s not like Lucario and Metagross are necessary to defeat Kyurem. Most Steel-types should be able to soak up enough damage and use enough strong moves to wear Kyurem down. This goes for even more ordinary Pokemon like Bastiodon, Steelix and Galarian Stunfisk.

Outside of Steel-types, Fighting-types also have really great matchups versus Kyurem. Of course, Lucario fits this role excellently, but Pokemon like Machamp, Conkeldurr and Terrakion also have quick TTWs.

Fairy-types with Charm spam can also deal with Kyurem easily. Gardevoir is the best Pokemon for this role since it has enough attack to drop Kyurem’s 245 stamina. Togekiss isn’t recommended here since it’s weak to Kyurem’s Ice-type attacks.

Some Dragons have quick TTWs, but using them is a risky strategy. Dragon Pokemon take massive damage from Kyurem’s entire moveset. This means Kyurem will likely win before the Dragon Pokemon gets off its damage. With that said, Dialga is a good choice against Kyurem since it’s Dragon and Steel-type.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh