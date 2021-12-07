Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour for December 2021

Every month, Pokemon GO trainers worldwide enjoy the weekly benefits of Spotlight Hours every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, and each month brings a new rotation of Pokemon to capture during the defined hours.

As December is here to close out this year's Pokemon GO calendar, four new Pokemon are now available for Spotlight Hours throughout the month. While two are themed well for winter, two others are quite rare by comparison and are definitely worth pursuing if trainers haven't obtained or evolved them yet. Regardless of intent, trainers can find the specified dates and Pokemon below.

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO: Dates and Pokemon for December

The four Pokemon slated for Spotlight Hours this December (Image via Niantic)

As announced by Niantic, the four Pokemon receiving love from Spotlight Hours this month are Electabuzz, Magmar, Snover, and Cubchoo. As always, Spotlight Hours also provide bonus benefits to trainers who play during the one hour timeline.

As always, each of these Pokemon will appear on Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 pm in the wild, allowing players to catch them multiple times and providing excellent opportunities to catch shiny forms and accrue extra candies.

Each Spotlight Hour and its corresponding Pokemon/bonus can be found below:

December 7 - Electabuzz will be the featured Pokemon, and players will receive twice as much candy from transferring Pokemon to Professor Willow.

- Electabuzz will be the featured Pokemon, and players will receive twice as much candy from transferring Pokemon to Professor Willow. December 14 - Magmar will appear more often as the featured Pokemon, and Pokemon GO trainers will receive double the experience for evolving Pokemon.

- Magmar will appear more often as the featured Pokemon, and Pokemon GO trainers will receive double the experience for evolving Pokemon. December 21 - Snover will be present as the featured Pokemon, and trainers will receive double XP for catching Pokemon.

- Snover will be present as the featured Pokemon, and trainers will receive double XP for catching Pokemon. December 28 - The final Spotlight Hour Pokemon of 2021 will be Cubchoo, and trainers will receive double the candy for every Pokemon they catch.

Since these are the final Spotlight Hours of the year, it's a great time for Pokemon GO trainers to catch some Pokemon that don't appear all that often. Each of the featured Pokemon also sport solid evolutions like Electivire, Magmortar, Beartic, and Abomasnow. providing a great incentive to catch and collect some extra candies.

Niantic has yet to reveal January's Spotlight Hours, so Pokemon GO trainers have plenty of time to plan out how they'll take advantage of this month's events, including Spotlight Hours, before turning their eyes to upcoming developments.

