Pokemon GO leak reveals Mimikyu is coming soon

Pokemon GO always has a steady stream of new Pokemon for obsessive fans and part-timers to get out and catch.

After all, the game still doesn’t have every single Pokemon from the mainline titles. Instead, developer Niantic debuts new Pokemon every now and then. An example is the TCG Crossover event, which ends on June 30.

Unfortunately, that means players may not be able to catch all of their favorite Pokemon. And one that fans have been asking for is the strangely dressed Mimikyu. The Ghost and Fairy-type Pokemon strongly resembles a Pikachu — or, rather, a Pikachu costume. Hence, the name.

Users half-expected Mimikyu to make an appearance during the Season of Alola. For those unaware, this Pokemon made its debut in the mainline titles for Generation VII, which just so happens to be when gamers visited the Alola region.

A recent data mine of Pokemon GO has seemingly confirmed that Mimikyu will finally make its way to Niantic’s massively popular mobile title.

Pokemon GO data mined for upcoming releases; Mimikyu is included, along with moveset

PokeMiners @poke_miners



Check them all out on our site. A massive game master update was pushed just now featuring moves for over 50 Pokémon including Wimpod, Golisopod, Buzzwole, Pheromosa & Xurkitree, Shadow Kangaskhan, Arceus and Kyruem White/Black Updates and More!Check them all out on our site. pokeminers.com/sitereports/ga… A massive game master update was pushed just now featuring moves for over 50 Pokémon including Wimpod, Golisopod, Buzzwole, Pheromosa & Xurkitree, Shadow Kangaskhan, Arceus and Kyruem White/Black Updates and More! Check them all out on our site. pokeminers.com/sitereports/ga…

The information was put forth by PokeMiners, a data mining group that uses their talent on Pokemon GO. It included data on over 50 Pokemon added to the Game Master update, a required step before Pokemon are released officially. Among the Pokemon listed was Mimikyu.

Wimpod and Golisopod were also mentioned in that list, and both just so happened to make their first appearance on June 16. They were added in celebration of the TCG Crossover event. So, these data miners’ find has been spot-on so far.

Not only was Mimikyu among the Pokemon leaked, but so were its Disguised and Busted forms, both of which were the gimmicks Mimikyu was known for. It isn’t clear how Mimikyu’s forms will work in Pokemon GO.

Just as important was the data mining group finding information on its stats and moveset. Mimikyu’s stats were listed as:

146 (HP)

177 (Attack)

199 (Defense)

Of course, those numbers may change when the Pokemon is officially released. Also listed were the moves Mimikyu can learn. Among its fast attacks are Shadow Claw and Charm; its Charge Moves are listed as Shadow Sneak, Play Rough, and Shadow Ball. It isn’t a diverse list, per se, but it plays to Mimikyu’s type advantage.

Unfortunately, no worthwhile information was discovered on Mimikyu’s debut in Pokemon GO. Niantic will likely release it in October to match the theme, but that’s speculation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far