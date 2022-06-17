Pokemon Go: All Pokemon TCG Crossover Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO is notorious for holding various events, which tend to run for several days to a few weeks. These events almost always revolve around releasing a new Pokemon, at least for Pokemon GO. After all, not every Pokemon fan knows of is present in the game. Instead, they were released over time, making their debut in some fun event.

The latest event is the TCG Crossover event. The event is a one-part promotion and one-part debut. Pokemon that appear in Pokemon’s latest TCG set will be found in the wild. However, the only ones excluded from the TCG set are Solrock and Lunatone, which will also appear in the event.

Two Pokemon that appear in the TCG set haven’t made an appearance in Pokemon GO yet: Wimpod and Golisopod. Starting June 16, 2022, Wimpod and Golisopod will be added to the game.

Of course, new events also mean new field research tasks. Not only will the TCG Crossover feature several event-exclusive collection challenges but also event-exclusive field research tasks for players to complete for rewards. Here is every field research task available for Pokemon GO’s TCG Crossover event and what the rewards are.

Diving into Pokemon GO rewards in the TCG Crossover Event’s Field Research

Tasks

Catch 10 Pokemon : Rewards the player with three Razz Berries.

: Rewards the player with three Razz Berries. Catch 15 Pokemon : Rewards the player with an Ivysaur encounter, Charmeleon encounter, or Wartortle encounter.

: Rewards the player with an Ivysaur encounter, Charmeleon encounter, or Wartortle encounter. Catch 25 Pokemon : Rewards the player with a Venusaur encounter, Charizard encounter, or Blastoise encounter.

: Rewards the player with a Venusaur encounter, Charizard encounter, or Blastoise encounter. Catch 40 Pokemon : Rewards the player with a Snorlax encounter, Dragonite encounter, or Slaking encounter.

: Rewards the player with a Snorlax encounter, Dragonite encounter, or Slaking encounter. Spin five PokeStops or Gyms : Rewards the player with a Wimpod encounter.

: Rewards the player with a Wimpod encounter. Trade a Pokemon: Rewards the player with a Pikachu encounter. This Pikachu is wearing a TCG hat.

To obtain these event-exclusive field research tasks, players have to spin PokeStops. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t let players choose which field research tasks they want.

Out of all the possible rewards, players will want to aim for encounters with the fully-evolved Kanto starters and the Electric-type Pokemon Pikachu wearing a TCG hat. However, Dragonite and Snorlax are equally hard to obtain on the list in the game.

While Pikachu isn’t particularly special regarding availability, Pikachu appearing in the TCG Crossover event is wearing a hat. More importantly, this Pikachu can also appear in its shiny form.

Its shiny form is quite difficult to differentiate from its normal variant, considering it’s just a darker shade. Look for the shiny symbol by the Pokemon’s name (or note the stars that appear).

The Pokemon GO TCG Crossover event will go on for two weeks, so there is plenty of time to grab and complete field research tasks. The TCG Crossover event will start on June 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM (local time) and end on June 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM (local time).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far