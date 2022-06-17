Pokemon GO - How to complete the TCG Crossover: Trade Collection Challenge

Pokemon GO continues to introduce new and interesting content into the mobile game that took over the world in the summer of 2016. The latest event of the hit adventure introduces a ton of content tied in with the groundbreaking trading card game.

This new crossover with the beloved TCG contains six collection challenges. Completing all of these challenges within the two-week time limit will grant a ton of XP and plenty of good Pokemon.

Completing the TCG Crossover Trade Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

Starting at 10.00 AM on June 16, new Pokemon Go spawns will begin and six new challenges will be active. The Trade Collection Challenge features four easy tasks and pays out a fair amount of XP and is a helpful item.

Each aspect of the Trade Collection Challenge simply requires players to trade a specific Pokemon with another player. The four tasks are as follows:

Trade a Pikachu

Trade a Bulbasaur

Trade a Charmander

Trade a Squirtle

Simply meet up with a fellow player of the game and enter close proximity. Open the Friend's List from the Trainer Menu and select the Trade option. Simply trade each of the four requested Pokemon to complete this simple challenge.

Two players with access to the three Kanto region starters and the face of the franchise could complete this inside a few minutes. Just hand over the beloved creatures and trade them right back, and both players will have completed the challenge.

All four of the Pokemon in question can be caught in the wild or found in raids. Research tasks will also bring players in close proximity to these iconic flagship creatures.

Rewards for the TCG Crossover Trade Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

For a mission that is quick and easy to complete, players will be rewarded with some valuable possessions. It'll only take a couple of minutes to complete, but Pokemon GO players should get it done when they can.

Like most events in the game's regularly refreshing list, players will get an Elite Collector Medal. Another notch on this medal will confer consistent accolades upon the trainer's page, letting other players marvel at the success.

The TCG Crossover Trade Collection Challenge also pays out some more physical rewards. Players will earn 3,000 XP for completing this simple challenge. This is the third-highest XP payout of the event, especially given how easy the task is.

Players can also earn a Lure Module, which is important, but cheap to earn. Though this item is available for 100 coins, every one of the players can get for free is worthwhile.

Completing the many events in this TCG Crossover event will grant a variety of benefits. The new Pikachu is wearing a branded hat and two new Pokemon are available. Every piece of the challenge allows players to earn new stuff.

Pokemon GO offers good rewards for very little time investment. The game is dedicated to continuing to hand out new gameplay experiences to its dedicated player base.

