How to transfer from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to Pokemon Home

With the 2.0 update for the Pokemon Home application on the horizon, players from all over have started asking many questions. Many players are asking a question after the announcement that the application will have connectivity with the recent game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus taking a much different approach in terms of gameplay from the rest of the series, players are questioning how this is possible. However, with many players participating in shiny hunts during their playthrough of Legends, players may want to find a safe way to store their Shiny Pokemon.

Luckily, the upcoming update for Pokemon Home gives players the safe haven they have been hoping for. But how can players transfer their Pokemon to and from this external application? While the exact process is yet to be seen, inferences can be made about how this can be done by looking at previous titles.

Transferring Pokemon to and from Pokemon Home

Official artwork for Pokemon Home (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Home app was released on Nintendo Switch to give players a way to transfer some of their favorite Pokemon to modern entries. However, this app has not received any updates to accommodate the newest arrivals in the series of Pokemon games to hit the Nintendo Switch in recent months. This will change.

The Home app does all of the transferring from almost every Pokemon game directly on the application. The only exception to this is Pokemon GO. In Pokemon GO, players can transfer their Pokemon from the mobile game and then open the Pokemon Home mobile app to transfer them into their storage boxes.

With this in mind, it is likely that players will be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus directly from the Home application. However, players should keep in mind that the application on the Nintendo Switch has different uses from the one on mobile platforms. The mobile app is used for trading Pokemon.

Going off on how Home works with other Pokemon games on the Switch, we can begin to predict how the application will work with Legends: Arceus. To transfer Pokemon to and from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will need to start by opening the Home application on their Nintendo Switch.

Once the update goes live, players will be able to see the icon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus when the game scans the Switch's storage for compatible apps. From there, players will be able to choose which Pokemon from Legends' storage they would like to transfer to the storage on the Pokemon Home application.

Players can also choose which Pokemon from their Home storage they want to bring to Legends from this transfer screen. Pokemon transferred to Legends from Home will be in a Pokeball called a "Strange Ball" upon arrival. This is due to the game's lore that has taken place in the distant past.

