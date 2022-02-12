How good is Aegislash in Pokemon Unite?

Fans have started getting used to Aegislash in Pokemon Unite.

So far, the MOBA has either released characters that were incredibly broken (Sylveon, Dragonite) or mediocre (Trevenant). With Aegislash, though, they’ve appeared to strike the perfect balance. This Pokemon is certainly strong, but it doesn’t look like it will dominate the meta.

Aegislash has two unique passives. When it evolves into Aegislash, it gets Stance Change, Honedge and Doublade along with No Guard. The lattermost move increases its damage output, but it also increases the damage that it takes in turn.

This actually makes Aegislash a good pick for the jungle, since it can struggle in lane. It’s very vulnerable to taking heavy damage while it’s underleveled, so it struggles in early game team fights. As a jungler, though, it can at least get to level 5 and appear in a lane as a strong character.

Aegislash is also a very nimble character. It has quick movement speed, which means it also gets a quick jungle clear time.

So far, it looks like Sacred Sword is being chosen more than Shadow Claw. While Shadow Claw can be a nice dash attack, Sacred Sword has many more benefits.

Aegislash's Unite Move is a single target slash (Image via TiMi Studios)

First of all, it contributes to Aegislash’s boost count, allowing it to hit more boosted attacks. It also hits more enemies as an area of effect attack. For a short time after this move hits, other attacks will ignore the Defense of opposing Pokemon, allowing them to do more damage.

Aegislash’s Unite Move, Coup de Grace, is a single target slash that deals more damage to weakened opponents. This can easily clear an enemy out of a fight, but it does have a tendency to miss since the slash is very narrow.

The bottom line with Aegislash is that if it can get early level ups, it can be a strong damage dealer. It probably won’t be as dominant as Tsareena, Lucario or Dragonite, but Aegislash will be a nice underrated pick for the jungle.

