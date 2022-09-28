10 most powerful Hisuian Pokemon variants in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

With the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new variety of Hisuian Pokemon have been released into the wilds of the ancient Hisui region for trainers to catch and battle with. The newest regional variants of beloved creatures in the franchise have taken over the community due to their interesting backstories and adaptations.

Regional variants have existed in the modern era of the franchise since the seventh generation. Introduced in the tropical paradise of Alola, they were originally brought into the series as a way to display how Pokemon could adapt to their different environments.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allegedly bringing these ancient Hisuian Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus into the new ninth generation, the topic of competitive viability is bound to arise. With this in mind, here is a list of 10 Hisuian Pokemon that may appear in competitive play.

Hisuian variants in Pokemon Legends: Arceus - 10 Pokemon that players should consider using

10) Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott

While the new Dark typing and expanded movepool are great in theory, it does little to fix what went wrong fundamentally with Samurott as a battler. Although the change in its stat spread is noticeable, it fails to put it in much of a position to become the physical sweeper its stats want it to become. This is thanks to its base speed of 85.

Considering that it would most likely keep its Torrent ability in the new generation, Hisuian Samurott would struggle to keep up with the faster metagame. However, it would perform much better than its Unovan variant.

9) Basculegion

The Water and Ghost-type evolution of Hisuian Basculin provides an interesting mix of offense and HP. More specifically, the male variety of the Pokemon could make for a decent offensive choice for stall teams depending on the moves it gets in Scarlet and Violet.

Having access to the ability Adaptability will further amplify its physical attacking prowess, making for a potent Ghost-type wall breaker.

8) Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion

Chandelure has been a great choice for a Fire-type offensive pick since its debut in the fifth generation. Although it is yet to be seen, Typhlosion may be able to dethrone Chandelure and become the optimal Fire and Ghost-type to use in battle.

With decent bulk and great speed, Hisuian Typhlosion has some great potential in the offensive sweeper department. However, it may be better used as a Fire-type rather than a Ghost-type, given its Blaze ability that amplifies its Fire-type attacks when it is low on health.

7) Sneasler

A cursory glance at Sneasler's stats in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will make it seem like it is the perfect glass cannon. With an attack stat of 130 and a speed stat of 120, it would seem that trainers would only be putting themselves at a disadvantage if they did not use one. However, this may not be the case.

Due to Sneasler's new type combination of Fighting and Poison, it is left incredibly vulnerable to Psychic-type attacks. Psychic-type attackers are known to be glass cannons as well, and Alakazam is the most threatening Psychic-type. Alakazam also matches Sneasler's speed stat, meaning that Sneasler is likely to lose a potential speed tie.

If Alakazam or any other potent Psychic glass cannon is absent from Scarlet and Violet, Sneasler may have some time in the spotlight.

6) Kleavor

Kleavor

Kleavor is an interesting case. It is one of Pokemon Legends: Arceus' only Rock-types yet lacks the defensive stats the typing is known for. However, this does not mean Kleavor is useless. In fact, its attack stat of 135 gives it a potent attacking role on a team but will require a bit of team coordination to pull off effectively.

With its Sheer Force ability, players have noticed that Kleavor can carry a fight as long as it attacks first. Now getting it to do so is the challenge as it only boasts a speed stat of 85.

5) Overqwil

Overqwil is another interesting creature introduced in the newest games, thanks to its type combination. Although it looks at home among other Water-types, Overqwil is actually a Dark and Poison-type. This combination of types has been known for its great defensive utility due to it only taking super-effective damage from Ground-type attacks.

However, the only two fully evolved Pokemon with this type combo, Skuntank and Drapion, have lacked the stats to make any sort of serious competitive appearance. Overqwil could break this chain thanks to its access to traps like Toxic Spikes. It also has a high attack stat of 115 and defense of 95.

4) Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Zoroark

The best part about using Zoroark in the previous games was its trademark Illusion ability that could trick the opponent by having it take the shape of a Fighting-type Pokemon. This way Zoroark's trainer would have a free turn against Psychic-type Pokemon as its Dark-typing would prevent Psychic-type attacks from hitting.

This will be even further amplified if it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as it will have the added bonus of fully resisting three types. This means that there will be many more instances where Hisuian Zoroark will be useful. This makes the Hisuian variant much better than the original Unovan species.

3) Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Lilligant is a rather niche option. Although it shares the same Fighting and Grass typing that prevented Hisuian Decidueye from making the cut, it also possesses the Chlorophyll ability. This means Hisuian Lilligant will be much more effective on teams that utilize sunny weather from the Drought ability or Sunny Day move.

However, its low defense in Pokemon Legends: Arceus leaves it incredibly vulnerable to Flying-type attacks. As long as Hisuian Lilligant attacks first, its trainer should be victorious in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

2) Ursaluna

Ursaluna has great physical stats and an amazing HP stat. Although most Pokemon with these attributes compensate for this with terrible special defense, Ursaluna's special defense remains average. With this in mind, Ursaluna has the potential to be one of the best physical attackers and walls at the same time.

Although it does have a terrible speed stat, this can easily be fixed if it makes an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to the Trick Room move which reverses the turn order, letting slow Pokemon attack first.

1) Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Goodra, Hisui's regional Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, will likely be the most dangerous creature to come from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is due to it possessing the excellent defensive and offensive type combination of Dragon and Steel.

Given its sheer defensive prowess, Hisuian Goodra can function excellently as a stalling wall or tank. However, if trainers want to be more aggressive, they can also put Hisuian Goodra on a Trick Room team to dominate the competition with powerful attacks.

It will be very interesting to see if Hisuian Goodra appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

