Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Decidueye got a big transformation with its Hisuian form for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This starter was originally a Grass/Ghost-type from the Alola region. In Hisui, though, it trades the Ghost typing for Fighting and gets access to several new tools.

Despite not having the best speed, Decidueye has decent bulk that lets it soak just enough hits to allow it to retaliate with its punishing moves.

Which moves should this transformed Pokemon be using?

Since it has decent bulk, Hisuian Decidueye can be a fairly good Bulk Up user. Boosting its defenses will allow it to take many more hits, and it needs longevity so that it can take out as many targets as possible.

Bulk Up

Roost

Triple Arrows

Brave Bird/Leaf Blade

Trainers will have to visit the move shop to get Bulk Up on Hisuian Decidueye, but it’s well worth the trip. Hisuian Decidueye gets 95 base Special Defense, but with only 80 base Physical Defense, it can be a little vulnerable from that side.

Bulk not only patches this weakness up, but makes Hisuian Decidueye’s Attack even stronger. Boosting moves can be really good in Pokemon Legends: Arceus too, because an Agile Bulk Up can be quick enough to let the user move again before the opponent does.

Hisuian Decidueye has a new signature move in Triple Arrows (Image via Game Freak)

Roost complements Bulk Up really well. As it boosts up, Hisuian Decidueye will naturally be taking damage from opponents, but Roost will let it just heal up. Afterwards, trainers will have a healthy, boosted Hisuian Decidueye.

Triple Arrows was a very interesting move introduced in this game. At only 50 base power, it won’t defeat opponents in one shot. It does lower the target’s defense, though, making it similar to Thunderus Kick from Galarian Zapdos.

If it gets it in the future, this move could easily be replaced with Drain Punch or Close Combat.

For the last move, trainers will have to decide between coverage and raw power. Since it gets STAB, Leaf Blade will do more than Brave Bird, but it would also mean that Hisuian Decidueye would get walled by Poison-types, as well as some other common Pokemon.

Brave Bird hits a more varied selection of types for at least strong neutral damage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul