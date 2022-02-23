Best moveset for Sneasler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sneasler is one of the best damage dealers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Of course, Sneasel typically has a strong evolution in Weavile, who hits an immensely fast speed tier. At the cost of some speed, Sneasler hits much harder, especially given some of the moves it has access to.

Which moves should this new Hisuian Pokemon be running?

It’s really hard to ignore Swords Dance when any Pokemon has access to it. Thanks to the Poison and Fighting typing that it has, Sneasler gets a couple of ridiculously strong moves that can KO just about anything after a Swords Dance boost.

The following is a great moveset for Sneasler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus:

Swords Dance

Close Combat

Poison Jab

X-Scissor

Sneasler is Poison-type and Fighting-type (Image via Game Freak)

Close Combat is the single strongest move Sneasler can use. After a Swords Dance, most likely any Pokemon that isn’t Ghost-type is getting KO’ed from Close Combat. This gives Sneasler a slight edge over Weavile, who doesn’t get access to a move that is this strong.

Poison Jab is Sneasler’s other STAB option, and is certainly a good one to have. This makes Sneasler one of few Fighting-types who can deal with Fairies, the others being Toxicroak (who is also Poison and Fighting) and Lucario (who is Steel and Fighting). At 80 base power, this will do solid damage to most other opponents as well.

Since it’s Poison-type and Fighting-type, Sneasler has lots to fear from Psychic-type Pokemon. X-Scissor gives it an option to hit threats like Chimeco and the Lake Trio (Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit).

Sneasler also has a limited list of other coverage options. It could run Iron Tail, but it already beats Fairies with Poison Jab. Other options would be Shadow Claw or simply hitting many opponents for neutral damage with Slash.

