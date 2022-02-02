How to find Mespirit, Uxie and Azelf in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Since the Hisui region is ancient Sinnoh, the Pokemon Mespirit, Uxie, and Azelf make a return in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The trio was guarding the three lakes long before the events of the fourth generation games.

Not only are they an integral part of the story, but each of the three can be caught. But before that, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf come with their own trials in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Once completed, the opportunity to capture them for your Pokedex will be presented to you.

Where to find Mespirit, Uxie, and Azelf in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Where to catch Mespirit

Completing Mespirit’s trial is arguably the easiest. Head to Lake Verity in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The first part of the trial has you defeating an Alpha Hisuian Goodra. It’s important to note that every trial has an Alpha Pokemon to battle.

Since Hisuian Goodra is Dragon/Steel-type, using Fighting and Ground-type moves will do well here. Once defeated, Mesprit will ask a series of questions. It doesn’t matter which options you choose. Return to Lake Verity to catch Mesprit.

Where to catch Azelf

To capture Azelf, visit Crimson Mirelands to find Lake Valor. But first, you’ll have to defeat an Alpha Overqwil. It’s weak to Ground but immune to Psychic and will take normal damage from most types except Poison, Ghost, Grass, and Dark.

After the fight, Azelf will ask you to strike it with balms. Of course, in doing so, they never hit. Don’t be fooled and keep throwing balms at Azelf. Eventually, it will ask if you wish to give up or keep trying. Here, choose to keep trying and the trial will be complete. Return to Lake Valor to catch Azelf.

Where to catch Uxie

To find Lake Acuity in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll have to navigate to Alabaster Icelands. The first part of the trial has trainers battling an Alpha Hisuian Zoroark. It’s a Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon that has complete immunity to Fighting and Normal moves. However, it’s weak to Dark-type moves.

Once defeated, Uxie will ask a question about the number of eyes five different Pokemon have. Answer with “60131,” and the trial is complete. Return to Lake Acuity to capture Uxie.

