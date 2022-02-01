How to craft Revives in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has plenty of opportunities for battles, meaning players should have a Revive item with them whenever they can. No matter which Pokemon game they are in, Revives will always be invaluable, and the latest title is no different.

One difference, though, is the ability to craft in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Users will need to craft the Revive items they want, which can be a blessing and a curse.

Getting a hold of them can be easier as long as gamers have the right ingredients to craft the items they want. But if they don't, they'll have to look for some ingredients.

Crafting Revives in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Considering so much of Pokemon Legends: Arceus revolves around crafting when it comes to items, it's no surprise that Revives require the same thing. Unlike some of the other items in the game, like Star Pieces, Revives won't need anything crazy.

As long as players have the crafting recipe learned, only two different ingredients are needed.

First, they will need one Vivichoke to start the recipe. Next, they will need two Medicinal Leeks in combination with the Vivichoke. Those two ingredients are all that users will need, and they can be reasonably easy to find.

Vivichokes are found in the wild, as drops from Pokemon, or as quest rewards in some cases. On the other hand, Medicinal Leeks are found in shops or by searching the wild.

These ingredients won't mean much without the recipe, though, so gamers should make sure they have that aspect first. When they complete enough Research Task on their first Obsidian Fields Expedition, they will be directed to Professor Laventon.

After speaking to him, individuals can return to Cyllene, where they will earn a Star and a Revive recipe.

Using Revives in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Get the ingredients needed from the village (Image via Nintendo)

Players who need to revive a Pokemon can either do so in combat or wait until they reach a camp. Of course, waiting for a camp will mean the battle must end, and they will then need to travel to the required tent.

Using one of the Revives crafted can allow users to get a Pokemon ready to fight again in the middle of battle. However, it will only bring them back to half health. Potions will be needed to ensure they aren't taken out once again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer