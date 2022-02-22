Best moveset for Overqwil in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Overqwil is certainly one of the most unique Pokemon introduced in Legends: Arceus.

It’s both Dark-type and Poison-type, a combination only Drapion and the Skuntank line share. Johto fans were certainly happy to see the otherwise forgettable Qwilfish get an evolution. Now, this Pokemon has enough attacking power to do substantial damage.

Which attacks should this new Pokemon be using?

Overqwil doesn’t necessarily have the stats for a mixed set, but given the limited movepools in this new game, Overqwil will be forced to either run a Special move or not have any Dark-type coverage.

Poison Jab

Barb Barrage

Dark Pulse

Aqua Tail

Despite Barb Barrage being a fun new move, Poison Jab is actually the strongest STAB move Overqwil can use. This will be the main damage source for it. Fortunately, there are many Fairy-types that trainers will be glad to eliminate with Poison Jab, including Kamado’s Clefable and Volo’s Togekiss.

Overqwil evolves from Hisuian Qwilfish after 20 Strong Style Barb Barrages (Image via Game Freak)

There are several reasons why trainers should use Barb Barrage along with Poison Jab. First, trainers need to use this move 20 times for Hisuian Qwilfish to evolve, so might as well keep it on. Normally, this move won’t be as good as Poison Jab, but if the latter can poison the opponent, then Barb Barrage will grow in power.

Dark Pulse is, sadly, Overqwil’s best Dark-type move. Overqwil only gets 65 base Special Attack, so normally this move won’t do too much damage. It’s mostly a tool for it to deal with Ghost-types, who normally resist Poison Jab and Barb Barrage.

Finally, Aqua Tail gives Overqwil a strong matchup against Ground-types who can hit back for super effective damage. Aqua Tail likely won’t be killing bulky threats like Hippowdon, but others like Golem and Nidoking will likely get one hit KO’ed.

If the thought of running Dark Pulse isn't too appealing, Overqwil can simply ignore having a Dark-type move in favor of Self-Destruct, which annihilates just about anything that doesn't resist Normal. Overqwil will suffer against Ghost-type Pokemon in this instance, but all of its moves will have high damage output.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul