5 most popular Dark Pokemon of all time

Dark-type Pokemon are in a category that seems to be very hit or miss for fans. Either they are forgettable, or they stand out as fan favorites across generations.

In Generation II, Dark-type was added to the games along with Steel-type Pokemon. They were both added to balance out other types, such as Psychic. Ever since, Dark-type Pokemon have been fairly common in the games, and their rarity is around the middle of the pack compared to all types.

On the list of all Dark Pokemon that can be caught, many can be forgettable, but some are definitively fan favorites.

Five most popular Dark Pokemon ever

#5 - Hydreigon

Introduced in Generation V, Hyrdreigon is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon with a dual Dark and Dragon-type. It's a strong entry for battling, because of the dual type, and looks fantastic. No other Pokemon has the look of a Dark hydra-like dragon.

Players need to hit level 64 with a Zweilous, a reasonably strong commitment, but many are more than willing to take the time and get the evolution.

#4 - Darkrai

Darkrai is the only Mythical on this list and doesn't have any other forms. It was introduced in Generation IV as a purely Dark Pokemon that is known as the Pitch-Black Pokemon.

Not only is Darkrai an imposing Pokemon, but he also had his spotlight in the anime, which made it even more popular. The Pokemon is also known to inhabit dreams and causes nightmares.

#3 - Greninja

One of the three starters in Generation VI is Froakie, the first form of the3 Greninja. It's a Water and Dark-type Pokemon based on a bipedal frog. It moves and fights with the agility and prowess of a ninja, hence the name.

The design of the frog ninja has always looked cool, and it's no surprise players love it. Being in the anime and having an Ash version also helped propel its popularity.

#2 - Tyranitar

Dark-type needed to enter the Pokemon games with a bang, and Tyranitar certainly made that happen. It's a Pseudo-Legendary dinosaur-like Pokemon that has a dual-type Rock and Dark set up.

Simply put, Tyranitar looks imposing and has one of the best designs in Generation II.

#1 - Umbreon

Eeveelutions have been and always will be incredibly popular Pokemon. In this case, the Dark-type version is Umbreon. It's both a good pick in battles and a fan favorite Dark type since it was added in Generation II.

Many Eeveelutions will appear on popular lists, regardless of the type.