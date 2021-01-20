Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the most interesting and powerful creatures found within the franchise.

Not every single one is an amazing partner or companion to have. Some can be deemed underwhelming. Others are just plain disliked.

The reasons behind being disliked range from lack of usefulness in battles, bleak designs, or overall just being a terrible Pokemon. In a Pokedex of over 800 creatures, they all can't be popular.

5 most disliked Psychic Pokemon of all time

#5 - Bronzong

Bronzong is not the only Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon. That attributes to fans disliking it. Metagross is the premier Pokemon with a Steel/Psychic typing. A lot of fans feel Bronzong simply does hold a candle to Metagross. Many feel it is an unnecessary extra Pokemon added that has no importance when compared to the bigger picture.

#4 - Grumpig

Grumpig is another example of a Pokemon just taking up space. It takes quite some time for Spoink to evolve and an unattractive pig is the result. It is hideous, kind of useless in battle, and doesn't look like it would be too friendly to a trainer. Grumpig is truly nothing special in the grand scheme of things and its decriers have no problem making it known.

#3 - Unown

Unown was such a cool concept, but it completely floundered in the long run. That is why people dislike this particular Psychic-type Pokemon. It can only learn one move and has terrible stats. Unown is simply unexceptional. There are many different forms, which are based on the alphabet. Unfortunately, that has driven the purist of collectors mad, as it is extremely difficult to capture each and every Unown form.

#2 - Smoochum

Smoochum was brought in to try and ease the hate towards Jynx. A lot of Pokemon received a pre-evolution that are regarded as Baby Pokemon. Jynx will be discussed in a second, but with Smoochum introduced, the disdain was immediate. Some saw it as a way to sweep what Jynx was said to represent under the rug.

#1 - Jynx

Jynx is the most disliked Psychic-type Pokemon for one reason. Many fans of the franchise believe it is racist. Its appearance resembles older depictions of "black face" and racist caricatures best left in the past. That is why Smoochum became so disliked. It had anything to do with Jynx, making it an albatross of sorts. Jynx oddly was changed from having a black face to a purple skin tone. Why was that? The Pokemon Company obviously knew what the issue was.