Psychic Pokemon are masters of the mind, but some seem to have less of a mind than others.

Each Pokemon type has its strongest and weakest creatures found within the category. Typically, psychic types are considered powerful and strategic.

At times, though, there are some Psychic Pokemon rendered utterly useless. They are underwhelming and can't hold a candle to the best psychic types.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. It does not reflect the opinion of any others regarding the most underwhelming Psychic type Pokemon.

5 most underwhelming Psychic Pokemon of all time

#5 - Xatu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Xatu is one of the prettiest Pokemon. That is one area it excels in. Regardless of that, it has less than desirable stats, and its only true resistance is to fighting types. It has a lot of weaknesses as a flying/psychic type. It is a shame because Xatu has a wonderful move pool that ends up going to waste.

#4 - Girafarig

Image via The Pokemon Company

As a normal/psychic type, Girafarig immediately loses any resistance to fighting Pokemon. It never evolved or received a pre-evolution. It is a bottom-tier competitive battler.

It simply does not have many strengths. There are just so many Pokemon that can do what Girafarig does, except way better. What makes matters worse is that it doesn't even learn psychic until it is level 50.

Advertisement

#3 - Claydol

Image via The Pokemon Company

Claydol is a psychic/ground type, and it looks like it would fit more in the ghost type department. It doesn't evolve from Baltoy until level 36. Many players will probably have found a more useful Pokemon before waiting that long.

Claydol doesn't learn any good moves by leveling and relies on TMs to have a decent moveset. There are much better Pokemon to use than Claydol.

#2 - Chimecho

Image via The Pokemon Company

The windchime Pokemon, Chimecho, is seemingly pointless. In generation three, Chimecho appeared, and no one but the hardcore Pokemon collectors have given it a second thought.

As a singular psychic typing, it becomes an easy target for opposing trainers. It lacks good stats. Its best is a special attack, and that is still only considered decent. It would receive an evolution a generation later, but that did nothing to make it worthwhile.

#1 - Unown

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

The concept of Unown is really neat. That is all it has going for it, however. The mystery surrounding Unown makes it a popular Psychic type, but that level of mystery is not matched by its usefulness.

There are different Unown that match the alphabets, and they can only learn hidden power. Again, hardcore collectors love this creature, but no one is putting it to use outside of sitting in the PC box.