Ghost type Pokemon are supposed to be strong and scary, but some are just downright underwhelming.

Not every Ghost Pokemon is the brutal Gengar or the terrifying legendary Giratina. Every type has their weak creatures that people want to avoid.

Ghost types are no exception. There are several that come to mind that don't truly live up to the standard of what Ghost type Pokemon represent.

5 most underwhelming Ghost Pokemon of all time

#5 - Doublade

Image via The Pokemon Company

Doublade isn't as overwhelming as some other Ghost type Pokemon, but it is completely overshadowed. When its evolution is so much better, without needing a level up, Doublade is rendered useless. The only reason it isn't higher on the list is because a Dusk Stone evolves it into Aegislash, which is fantastic. Doublade, being able to evolve into it immediately, is a pointless Pokemon to have.

#4 - Trevenant

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trevenant evolves from Phantump after being traded. There are so many other Ghost types and Grass types that can do the trick. Trevenant just goes untouched. The majority of Phantump trades to evolve it into Trevenant are simply to complete the Pokedex. It is a forest Pokemon that scares people out of its terrority, but many have learned to bring a Fire type along to force it away.

#3 - Palossand

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is an example of Game Freak running out of ideas. A ghostly sandcastle is a strange idea to say the least. Maybe if it were larger and had more power behind it, people would be more interested in it. That's not the case, however, giving it its underwhelming status. In lore and the anime, it can grow rather large, but that doesn't translate to the games. Dynamax also doesn't count.

#2 - Spiritomb

Image via Game Freak

Spiritomb has no evolutions and comes off as a rather plain Ghost type Pokemon. It is a collection of spirits projected out of an Odd Keystone which it floats around attached to its bottom. It has just one appearance in the anime and is extremely overlooked in the games due to its catch difficulty. Spiritomb is one of those Pokemon that looks like it has potential, but that potential will never be unlocked.

#1 - Oricorio (Sensu Style)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Oricorio can sip on the nectar of certain flowers in order to change its form. It can become a variety of types, including a Ghost type by sipping Purple Nectar. This is its Sensu Style form. Normally, Oricorio is a straight Flying type. With a Ghost type addition, it hardly changes a thing. It just gains even more weaknesses here. Oricorio is already pretty underwhelming and the fact that it has different forms is only a gimmick. That feature really should have been given to another Pokemon.