How to get Mega Energy in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Many Pokemon GO players know that the fan-favorite Mega Evolution mechanic has made its way into the mobile game. Rather than requiring players to collect a Key Stone and a Mega Stone for their respective pocket monsters, trainers will need to collect a special resource called Mega Energy.

Given that Mega Energy is no longer an item that players can find in their travels, some may have issues with figuring out how to accumulate the resource. Thankfully, it is not hard to come across.

So what should players keep in mind when pursuing Mega Energy in Pokemon GO? Is there a way that they can collect this resource faster?

Pokemon GO trainers must check if the creature they want can Mega Evolve

Mega Beedrill as it appears in the 19th movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before players can begin collecting Mega Energy, they must first determine if the creature they want to Mega Evolve is capable of doing so.

There is an easy way to check if a Pokemon is capable of Mega Evolving. The only thing players need to do is check its stat page. If it has a pink "Mega Evolve" button, it is capable of Mega Evolving.

Players will need 200 Mega Energy the first time they Mega Evolve one of their Pokemon in Pokemon GO. So how can they obtain such a large quantity of this resource? There are a few different methods players can use to do so.

3 common ways to obtain Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

Battling in Mega Raids

The official artwork for Pokemon GO showcasing Raids (Image via Niantic)

Mega Raids are the easiest way to acquire large amounts of Mega Energy in Pokemon GO. These Raids pit a team of allied trainers against a superpowered Mega Pokemon. The faster the team defeats the Raid Boss, the more Mega Energy they will be rewarded with.

However, there are a few drawbacks to utilizing this method. The most apparent one is the limited catalog of Mega Energy that can be acquired through Mega Raids.

Only one Mega Pokemon can be encountered in Mega Raids per Raid Boss rotation. The cost for each Raid Pass is also quite expensive.

Research Tasks

The official imagery for the recent Mega Evolution event for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

To celebrate the rework of Pokemon GO's Mega Evolution mechanic, Niantic recently released a wave of special research events. In these events, players can choose one of the three Kanto starters to train and eventually Mega Evolve.

Players can also complete the Mega Discovery special research to be rewarded with a Mega Beedrill. This quest also rewards players with all of the Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their Beedrill.

Buddy Pokemon

The final method can only be used if players have added the Mega Evolution of a Pokemon's family into the Mega Pokedex. Once they have Mega Evolved the selected creature at least once, they can set it as their Buddy Pokemon. They can then walk with it and receive Mega Energy as well as candy.

The obvious drawback to using this method is that it cannot be used to obtain new Mega Evolutions.

Regardless of how players choose to go about obtaining these Mega Evolutions, it is important to know that they cannot be used in the Battle League. Mega Evolved Pokemon can only be used in Raid Battles and Gym attacks.

