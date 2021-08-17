Pokemon GO: How to Counter Mega Beedrill

Beedrill has been a part of the Pokemon Franchise since the very beginning, starting in Pokemon Red and Blue. Most players remember evolving their first Kakuna into the menacing Poison Bee Pokemon.

In Pokemon GO, Beedrill's mega evolution, along with a few others, was introduced into the game in August 2020 following their implementation into the series alongside the 6th generation of the main series games back in October 2013.

Since then, many players want to know how to take down the big bug in the Player vs. Player battle league.

The Best Ways to Counter Mega Beedrill

Official Art of Mega Beedrill (Image via Niantic)

Mega Beedrill may have a massive attack stat but it is not immortal by any means.

Mega Beedrill is a Poison and Bug-type Pokemon and is weak to common attacking-types like Fire and Rock. It also has a weakness to Flying and Psychic-type attacks.

Some of the best Pokemon to take into battle to knock out Mega Beedrill are Pokemon that can deal massive amounts of super effective damage all at once without giving Mega Beedrill a chance to build up a charge attack.

Psychic-type Pokemon like Mewtwo and Deoxys are risky to bring into battle due to their weakness to Bug-type attacks but can be very beneficial due to their ability to deal super effective damage.

When strengths and weaknesses are put into consideration, the best Pokemon to send out against Mega Beedrill would be Reshiram.

Reshiram is the best option for dealing with Mega Beedrill due to its resistance to Bug-type attacks as well as its strong fire-type attacks for melting Mega Beedrill in only a couple of hits.

When it comes to Pokemon to keep away from Mega Beedrill's poisonous stingers, Grass-type Pokemon are in the most danger due to their weaknesses to both of Mega Beedrill's types.

Other Pokemon in danger are Fairy-types and Dark-types. Psychic-types are also weak to Bug but as previously stated, Beedrill's poison typing makes it weak to Psychic-type attacks.

Additional Information: Mega Beedrill

For players looking to build a team, or at the very least designate a portion of their party to deal with Mega Beedrill, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind.

Mega Beedrill has a base attack stat of 303 but a defense stat of only 148 which makes it an extremely frail glass cannon.

Mega Beedrill's most powerful attacks are Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb meaning that Bug-type attacks aren't used in its moveset very often.

Mega Beedrill may be a very powerful Pokemon but with enough game knowledge, its weaknesses are very apparent meaning that the beast is nothing more than an easy K.O.

