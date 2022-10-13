Ranking 10 strongest attackers in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

As many Pokemon GO players are aware, the process of taking over and battling in gym spots is one of the most captivating forms of gameplay. However, what many may not realize is that there is a certain level of strategy for each attack, with some creatures being more well-suited for the task than others.

These gym spots are great for players to take control of as they allow them to collect amounts of the premium Pokecoin currency for free. Here is a list of the best Pokemon for challenging player-controlled gyms.

Top 10 gym attackers in Pokemon GO

10) Kartana

Kartana as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the newest additions to the game, Kartana has already cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with. Although it's built like a glass cannon, it makes up for its lack of defensive coverage by having the secondary Steel typing. Due to gym attacks being defended by AI, having a solid defense is less important.

However, it lacks the defensive and stamina-based stats to stay present in lengthy fights. This means that Kartana crashes and burns during packed gym battles. For less populated gyms in smaller cities, Kartana reigns supreme.

9) Terrakion

Terrakion as it appears in Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion is one of the staple choices for competitive players if they intend on using one of the Swords of Justice on their team. As such, it is one of the best possible attackers players can use to conquer gyms. Having powerful Rock and Fighting-type attacks, it can cleave through the most commonplace threats.

However, its weaknesses begin to show in its typing. Having seven different weaknesses makes it a fragile defender. While it is sturdy in the stats department, this is complimented poorly due to the Rock and Fighting typing.

8) Shadow Mamoswine

Mamoswine as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The boost from the Shadow state is enough to skyrocket Mamoswine into viability despite it having the less-than-desirable Ice typing. Having access to Rock, Ice, and Ground-type attacks lets it hit the majority of Pokemon for super-effective damage. Mamoswine also boasts an incredible stamina stat in Pokemon GO.

As previously mentioned, the typing is the main factor holding Mamoswine back in terms of perfection. This makes Mamoswine as a decent choice (with obvious drawbacks) compared to others on the list.

7) Shadow Machamp

Machamp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Machamp has been boosted into the limelight thanks to the boost in attack power from being a Shadow Pokemon. Although Machamp already has decent bulk thanks to its stamina, it is lacking in defense. With the boost in attacking power, it compensates by being able to shred through opponents despite being frail.

With Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type coverage, Machamp is an excellent choice for players wanting to take down gyms in Pokemon GO. However, it fails to compete against any Flying or Psychic-types.

6) Shadow Dragonite

Dragonite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite has always been a solid choice for any form of battle in Pokemon GO. With the shadow boost, it gets even better. Being able to tear through opponents with an impressive attack stat, as well as a bevy of coverage options, makes it a great choice for any player's team.

The only disadvantage comes from Dragonite's typing. Being a Flying and Dragon-type, Dragonite takes massive damage from Rock and Ice-type attacks. However, players can often predict this by looking at the Pokemon that occupy the gym ahead of time.

5) Shadow Salamence

Salamence as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Salamence is incredibly similar to Dragonite in Pokemon GO. The only key difference is that Salamence is more offensively oriented, while Dragonite has more balanced stats in general. If offense is your thing, try adding Salamence to your team over Dragonite.

This offensive orientation comes at the cost of having slightly less defense. Being a Flying and Dragon-type as well, it shares all of Dragonite's weaknesses. As to be expected, these moves are much more potent when used against Salamence.

4) Shadow Mewtwo

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While quite uncommon to come across these days, Shadow Mewtwo is undeniably still one of the best offensive picks in all of Pokemon GO. With this in mind, it was obvious that it would appear on this list at some point. Although Mewtwo on its own is already devastating, its shadow boost makes it even more so.

Given that Mewtwo is obscenely strong in almost every aspect, its weaknesses are few in number. Nevertheless, players will need to watch out for Ghost-types and Dark-types as they can burst their way through Mewtwo's stamina.

3) Mega Latios

Mega Latios as it appears in Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting into the Mega Evolutions, Mega Latios takes the number three spot. Being a Psychic and Dragon-type as well as a superpowered Mega Evolution, Latios has no problem beating down any opponent that a gym throws his way. However, there are still some counters that may give him some issues.

Ghost and Fairy-types like Gengar, Gardevoir, and Florges can cause some issues in Pokemon GO, especially if they appear towards the end of the battle.

2) Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another great pick for a Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO is Mega Gengar. Although it is not a Legendary Pokemon, Mega Gengar has the upper hand over Mega Latios thanks to its typing.

Mega Gengar's Ghost typing lets it tank damage from Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon, but it is a bit of a glass cannon. This means it can get winded down in packed gyms, but Mega Gengar will most likely clear through any gym in a few attacks anyways. However, it would help to keep an eye out for Alakazam or Mewtwo, as Psychic-type damage is super-effective against Mega Gengar.

1) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Charizard Y is the best attacker in Pokemon GO. Although many may be skeptical due to some of its common weaknesses, Mega Charizard Y has more than enough attack and DPS to cleave through a majority of commonplace gym defenders.

Being a Fire-type, Mega Charizard Y can burst through defenders like Steelix and Metagross with ease. However, it may struggle against Gyarados or Rampardos. Apart from this, Mega Charizard Y is almost perfect in terms of what makes a good gym attacker in Pokemon GO.

