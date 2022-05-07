Is Luster Purge good in Pokemon GO?

Mega Latios has made its debut in Pokemon GO. With many players finally having another chance to catch this Legendary Pokemon, they are starting to take a closer look at Latios' moveset.

This comes after the release of the Air Adventures event, bringing the signature move of Latios, Luster Purge.

Throughout this event, users who defeat Mega Latios in a Raid and catch the Latios encountered afterward will have access to Luster Purge. With this attack being available for a limited time, many gamers may be wondering if it is worth the effort or if the attack does not make that big of a difference.

The battle system in Pokemon GO is much different compared to other entries in the franchise. Rather than battles being turn-based and giving players the choice of four moves, Niantic's mobile title plays similar to fighting games by providing each Pokemon a light and heavy attack. These attacks coincide with different moves.

Luster Purge in Pokemon GO: Stats and details

Mega Latias and Mega Latios as they appear in promotional imagery for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As previously stated, Luster Purge is Latios' signature move and has been since its debut in the third generation of the Pokemon franchise. As Pokemon GO grows older as a game, more staple mechanics from the main series franchise has been slowly implemented into it. One of these mechanics is signature moves.

But what players genuinely want to know is if Luster Purge is better than any other charged attack in Latios' movepool. Luster Purge is a Psychic-type charged attack that works excellently for Latios as its only other Psychic-type charged attack is the mediocre Psychic. With this in mind, Luster Purge is recommended for use.

As many Pokemon GO players know, having a charged attack only completes half of the build for any Pokemon. To use a charged attack like Luster Purge in the first place, a Pokemon needs a fast attack to generate energy.

These types of attacks are also where a majority of any Pokemon damage will come from.

But which of Latios' fast attacks synergizes best with Luster Purge? The answer is Dragon Breath. This attack has a greater damage per second value than Zen Headbutt because it is a much faster attack than Zen Headbutt. Dragon Breath also gives Latios full coverage. Doubling up on a type of attack is often ill-advised.

For a little more background on Latios, it is a Psychic and Dragon-type Pokemon. This means users should not use it when going up against Dark, Bug, Ice, Ghost, or Fairy-type Pokemon.

However, the mentioned build for Latios is ideal for dealing with Fighting, Poison, and other Dragon-type Pokemon, just to name a few.

Knowing everything previously mentioned, gamers are highly encouraged to participate in the ongoing Mega Latios Raids. The exclusive Luster Purge attack will not be around forever, and it is Latios' best-charged attack by far.

It also goes without saying that this attack would make Mega Latios much better for use.

