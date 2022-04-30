A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular mobile games recently. The combination of unique gameplay compared to other mobile games at the time, as well as the highest-grossing multimedia franchise of all time, led to instant success.

Niantic's stream of constant content updates also keeps the game alive. Like many long-living online games, continuous content updates have been brought to Pokemon GO to help keep the game fresh.

These additions to the mobile game keep the game interesting for long-time players while also giving new players a reason to start playing compared to previous times.

Niantic has been grouping its largest content updates for over a few months under "Seasons". These Seasons typically last around three months and revolve around a large addition or two, of which the Season gets its name. For example, the current Season of Alola revolves around introducing Alolan Pokemon.

Pokemon GO A Mega Moment Research guide

A screenshot from the official "A Mega Moment" trailer (Image via Niantic)

Like every major event that comes to Pokemon GO, A Mega Moment brought a Special Research story of the same name. However, this story is one of the most unique to be brought to the game.

Unlike other research tasks, which are just a straight shot to the finish, A Mega Moment gives the player a choice. This story and subsequent questline revolve around Mega Evolving, one of the three Kanto Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Once the first stage of Special Research is completed and the player redeems the rewards, they will be given a choice between the Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur path. From there, the player's choice only dictates the rewards the player will receive from completing quests going forward.

But what quests are players required to complete to reap every benefit of this new story? To start, players need to catch three Pokemon. This will complete the first step.

When the player redeems each of the rewards of the first step, they will be rewarded with an encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Afterward, players will need to pick a path around each of their evolutions.

Once the player chooses a course, the coinciding Mega Energy can be earned by tasks. After the player gets to the second step, they will need to catch five Pokemon, use five berries when catching Pokemon, and power up a Pokemon five times.

Once the player completes this step, they will be rewarded with 20 Pokeballs, 10 Great Balls, a premium battle pass, and their chosen Starter with Mega Energy.

Mega Venusaur as it appears in the promotional trailer for Pokemon GO's Mega Moment event (Image via Niantic)

Step 3 requires the player to earn five hearts while walking with their assigned Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

It also requires the player to power up a Pokemon ten times, and Mega Evolve their rewarded Starter from the previous step. Players are rewarded with 650 Mega Energy, a charged TM, Stardust, and 1,000 XP.

For the final step, players are encouraged to use their newfound power of Mega Evolution. Players must win a Raid Battle and defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt. Finally, players will need to take a snapshot with their buddy. Players will be rewarded with more Mega Energy, medicine, and silver pinap berries.

