What is the best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO?

Chandelure is a favorite among Pokemon GO players. The dual Ghost and Fire-type Pocket Monster from the Gen 5 Unova region is mostly featured in Halloween events and is known for its Special Attacks.

To obtain Chandelure, trainers must first evolve Litwick into a Lampent. They can then evolve Lampent into Chandelure. This process will cost them 100 candy and an Unova stone.

Players who want a powerful Ghost-type Pokemon on their team can opt for Chandelure. The creature has an impressive roster of powerful attacks and type coverages.

Chandelure’s max Pokemon GO CP is 3695, with 271 Attack Power, 182 Defense Power, and 155 Stamina stats. The high Attack stat makes the Pocket Monster a powerhouse despite its mediocre defense and stamina capabilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

A combination of Fire Spin and Shadow Ball is ideal for Chandelure in Pokemon GO

Chandelure's Ghost typing makes it strong against Ghost, Psychic, Bug, Grass, Steel, and Ice-type opponents. However, it also makes the creature weak to Dark, Ghost, Water, Ground, and Rock-type opponents.

Chandelure is resistant to attacks of Steel, Grass, Fairy, Ice, Fire, Poison, Bug, Normal, and Fighting nature in Pokemon GO.

As Chandelure evolves from Lampent, it develops multiple powerful moves in the game:

Fire Spin (Fire-type) Quick Move

(Fire-type) Quick Move Hex (Ghost-type) Quick Move

(Ghost-type) Quick Move Incinerate (Fire-type) Quick Move

(Fire-type) Quick Move Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) Charge Move

(Ghost-type) Charge Move Poltergeist (Ghost-type) Charge Move

(Ghost-type) Charge Move Flame Charge (Fire-type) Charge Move

(Fire-type) Charge Move Overheat (Fire-type) Charge Move

(Fire-type) Charge Move Energy Ball (Grass-type) Charge Move

Out of Chandelure's three Quick Moves in Pokemon GO, the Ghost-type Hex and Fire-type Fire Spin perform best. While Hex is more focused on Energy, Fire Spin inflicts considerable damage. Trainers can fill Chandelure’s charge gauge with Hex to use Charged Moves repeatedly. However, this will result in less damage and very low DPS compared to Fire Spin.

Speaking of Charged Moves, out of the five listed above, the Ghost-type Shadow Ball and Fire-type Overheat are ideal for battles. The former deals 100 damage, while the latter inflicts 160 damage.

However, there is a downside to Overheat. The move decreases the attacking power of Chandelure once it is performed. Players might want to consider this drawback before using it.

Pokemon GO trainers can also use the Ghost-type Charged Move Poltergeist as a substitute. They must use Elite TM to get the move if the Pokemon doesn’t learn it while evolving.

When it comes to Damage Per Second (DPS), Chandelure’s best moveset in Pokemon GO would be a combination of Fire Spin and Shadow Ball with 16.90 DPS. However, many combinations of attacks can be formulated based on the opponent’s type and strategy in battles.

If you are unsatisfied with the existing Charged Moves, using 75,000 Stardust and 75 Litwick Candy will help Chandelure learn a new move. Doing so will add another Charge Move to its roster.

Fortnite players are getting upto 400 free V-Bucks, know more here.

Poll : 0 votes