Top 5 Most Powerful Ghost types in Pokemon GO

With over 700 Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it can sometimes be hard to pick a team member for Pokemon GO's Battle League. For players distinctly looking for a Ghost type, the choices are even harder due to all the great Ghost types in Pokemon GO; however, there are some Pokemon that perform a lot better than others.

The Ghost typing contains some of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO so picking just one or two can sometimes be a very challenging thing to do. This list aims to provide some insights that help players build their teams.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer

Top 5 Ghost Types in Pokemon GO

5. Hoopa Confined

"This troublemaker sends anything and everything to faraway places using its loop, which can warp space." - Hoopa's Pokedex entry (Image via Niantic)

Hoopa in its confined form takes the number 5 spot. While Hoopa has an incredible stat spread for an attacking Pokemon, it has an incredibly slow moveset which can leave it open in the higher tiers of Pokemon GO's Battle League. While it can deal great damage to Psychic type Pokemon like Alakazam or Deoxys-Defense, It lacks the bulk to survive a conflict with another Ghost type Pokemon.

4. Golurk

Golurk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the number 4 spot is Golurk. Golurk may be on the lower part of this list but it is still a great Pokemon to use in Ultra League. The only thing holding Golurk from being unstoppable is its pitiful defense stat of 151 compared to its other two stats that are well into the 200s. Sadly, for the Golurk fans, there are better Ground type Pokemon to choose from.

3. Chandelure

Chandelure as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chandelure takes the number 3 spot. Being a Fire type as well as a Ghost type, Chandelure is granted a lot of resistances. However, due to its relatively low defense and stamina, Chandelure is built as a glass cannon thanks to its monstrous 271 attack. Chandelure is held back by these mediocre defenses which only land it at number 3.

2. Gengar

Gengar's Mega Evolution (Image via Niantic)

The fan favorite original Ghost Pokemon, Gengar, takes the number 2 spot. For veterans of Pokemon GO's Battle League, Gengar requires no introduction. For newer players, Gengar fills the same role as Chandelure but with fewer weaknesses, slightly more bulk, and the option to Mega Evolve. With the added benefit of a wider move pool, Gengar triumphs the last entries and earns its number 2 spot.

1. Giratina

Also Read

Giratina as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The reigning tyrant of Pokemon GO's metagame, Giratina, unsurprisingly takes the number 1 spot. Giratina in its altered form is the perfect tank Pokemon with great bulk and good attack for a defensive Pokemon. This is an almost mandatory team member for any serious Master League player. Giratina's origin form is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, being a great attacker with good defenses. Being such an oppressive presence in PvP battles, Giratina earns the number one spot on this list.

Edited by Danyal Arabi