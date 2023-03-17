How to invite more than 5 friends to a Pokemon GO raid (March 2023)

Traditionally in Pokemon GO, trainers are limited to inviting five friends when they join a raid lobby. However, for higher-tier raids like Mega and Elite Raids, they may need to invite even more players to complete them quickly.

There are plenty of third-party applications that can help trainers link up with each other and join raids. However, it appears that a recent Pokemon GO update may have added a new way to invite more friends.

A new post via the game's Help Center indicates that trainers can now invite multiple players after a cooldown as long as there is still time left on the raid lobby timer.

The Pokemon GO community group The Silph Road confirmed as much on Reddit, which should be great news for trainers.

Use Pokemon GO's updated mechanics to invite more than five players to raids

Pokemon GO's v265 update appears to have revamped the way raid invites operate (Image via Niantic)

As pointed out by The Silph Road, the apparent change to the way raid invites work has been confirmed by Niantic via their Help Center article on how to join raids. After being tested by the Pokemon GO grassroots group, it appears as though the feature was introduced in update v265.

After their first five friend invites, players can invite five additional friends when a 30-second cooldown has expired. Though some fans initially thought this was a bug in the raid invite system, it appears this change was intentional on Niantic's part since they mentioned the cooldown in their Help Center.

Pokemon GO Redditors at The Silph Road confirm the raid cooldown implementation (Image via Reddit)

At the Pokemon GO Help Center, a quote posted by The Silph Road's Redditors very much reflects the change that appeared to fly under the radar for many fans. As long as trainers are quick, they can invite batches of five friends every 30 seconds until the raid lobby timer expires.

To quote Niantic:

"Keep in mind that there is a limit to how many Trainers can join a Raid Battle remotely, and this limit applies to invited friends as well. While you can only invite up to 5 friends at a time, after a short cooldown period you can invite more friends to the same lobby if you’d like."

Here's how you can invite more than five friends in raids:

Join a public or private raid lobby using a standard raid pass or a Remote Raid Pass. Select the invite friends option on the right side of the raid lobby screen. Send an invite to five of your friends. Confirm your invites. Keep an eye on the raid lobby timer and wait for 30 seconds to elapse. After 30 seconds have passed, open the invite menu again and send more friend invites. This can be repeated as often or as long as there is still time left in the lobby.

In the past, players had to utilize a trick with raid lobbies where they exited and re-entered the lobbies to send more invites to friends. However, the implemented cooldown feature now allows players to send multiple sets of player invites in increments of five. This information should prove incredibly useful for gym raiders for the foreseeable future.

