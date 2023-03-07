How to get Zorua in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Zorua is a Dark-type Pocket Monster from the Unova region that debuted in the main series of games in Generation V and Pokemon GO in October 2022. Given its pure Dark typing, its evolved form Zoroark is quite popular in PvP formats in the game.

Zorua has a unique mechanic in Pokemon GO that makes it difficult for players to spot it in the game. Much like Ditto, which does not appear like itself on the map, the Tricky Fox Pokemon, Zorua, is also quite deceptive and only reveals its true nature once it is captured.

However, if you understand the mechanic well, you can see through the illusion created by the Pokemon and easily catch it.

Zorua appears as the trainer's Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Overworld

Zorua and Zoroark possess the ability called Illusion in the main series games, giving them the illusion of being a different Pokemon from the user's team. While in the console games, this mechanic manifests in battles, in Niantic's mobile game, it disguises itself even before capturing, similar to Ditto.

Ditto can look like a few creatures at any given time. Zorua, however, is not restricted by such a condition. It can transform into any Pokemon in the game. One limitation is that it can only appear as the player's currently registered Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

How to quickly identify Zorua when it appears on the map?

The easiest way to ensure you don't miss out when Zorua visits is to ensure you have an extremely rare regular Pokemon or even a Legendary or Mythical one set as your Buddy.

With rare regular pocket monsters, you have a high chance of trying to catch them, given their rarity. It is a win-win situation, as you will get the rare Pokemon if it is indeed that, and if it is Zorua playing tricks, then you have a Zorua added to your stock.

If you have a Legendary or Mythical pocket monster set as your Buddy, you will know when it appears on the map that it is Zorua, as these creatures do not randomly spawn in the Overworld in Pokemon GO.

Other factors that can help you catch a Zorua in Pokemon GO

Weather plays a vital role in determining the spawn rates of Pokemon. Since Zorua is a Dark-type Pokemon, foggy weather will give you the best chance of seeing it spawn around you. Moreover, the weather also boosts the CP so that you can catch the pocket monsters affected by that type.

Using an item like a Lure Module or an Incense also works brilliantly when you are on the move and looking for rare creatures like Zorua in Pokemon GO. While the former is attached to a particular Pokestop or Gym, the latter attaches itself to the player model and actively spawns Pokemon as long as you move around.

Once you have a Zorua, you can evolve it into Zoroark using 50 Zorua Candy to obtain a powerful Pokemon for your PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes