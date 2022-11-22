Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Zorua

The franchise's latest entries, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, have introduced a whole new set of new Pokemon to battle and catch. Players are excited about the new additions and will likely spend hours searching for these new Pokemon.

Zorua is a Dark-type that was introduced in the fifth generation. The Pokemon resembles a fox and evolves into Zoroark. Both are quite popular among the playerbase because of their strength.

How to find and catch a Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Catching a Zorua will take some time because, like Ditto, Zorua has the ability to disguise itself as another Pokemon. However, Zorua can be quite a powerful upgrade for a lot of players, so it's a good idea to put in the effort to catch one.

Zorua can be found in West Province Area One, West Province Area Two, and Tagtree Thicket in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It normally disguises itself as another Pokemon, but there are some signs you can look out for to spot Zorua’s disguise.

Zorua will be aggressive towards the player regardless of what Pokemon it is disguised as. So if you spot a Pokemon that is usually timid suddenly being aggressive, then the Pokemon is likely a Zorua in disguise. Zorua can be quite strong in the game, so you should be prepared for a challenge if you're attacked by one.

Zorua is a Dark-type and is weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types. You can use a Pokemon with any of these typings to have an advantage in the fight against Zorua. If you find yourself defeating Zorua before you can capture it, you should consider using a Ghost/Dark-type Pokemon or a low level Pokemon to slowly whittle away at its health. You should be aware that Psychic-type Pokemon have no effect on Dark-type Pokemon. Once Zorua’s health is low and in the red, you can throw a Pokeball to catch it.

Zorua can learn Dark-type moves like Knock Off, Night Daze, and Foul Play. Upon reaching level thirty in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it can evolve into Zoroark. Zoroark can learn the move Night Slash, which is yet another powerful Dark-type move. Zoroark can also be encountered in the West Province Area Three, Tagtree Thicket, and Casseroya Lake. However, they are pretty rare.

