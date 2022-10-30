How to catch Zorua in Pokemon GO

After a slight delay, Zorua has finally arrived in Pokemon GO. The sneaky Dark-type fox is one of the more popular creatures in its category thanks to its evolution, Zoroark. With the ongoing Halloween event, fans can expect to encounter it in their daily sessions.

#PokemonGOHalloween Aha! It wasn't your buddy causing all the mischief — it was the Tricky Fox Pokémon, Zorua!

However, there is a slight twist to catching a Zorua, compared to other monsters. Here is a rundown.

Here's how players can catch Zorua in Pokemon GO

Zorua is officially out in Pokémon Go 🥳



Zorua is officially out in Pokémon Go 🥳

Similar to the transformation Pokemon Ditto, Zorua will spawn in disguise. This will be the Buddy currently active under the player. So, if one has a shiny Rhydon, and encounters another one out in the wild, then they should be prepared for slight disappointment as it's not Lady Luck knocking at your front door.

It is indeed Zorua, who can transform into anything else keeping in line with Pokedex lore. Its line is, after all, known to be the master of illusions.

When this Buddy doppleganger is encountered on the overworld map, tap on it to transition to the battle arena. Players can then attempt to capture it with the Pokeballs in store.

Once captured though, there will be a popup saying "Oh?," followed by a magenta screen where the captured Pokemon loses its disguise, and is revealed to be Zorua. Players will then be informed that Zorua has been caught and can view its stats, moves, and other aspects in the overview screen.

Trainers, we are aware of a bug where Zorua, a Pokémon with a planned surprise encounter during October 25th's Shuppet Spotlight Hour, retains stats such as the height, CP, and attacks of the Pokémon it originally took on the form of.

The critter was initially added to the game on October 25, 2022. However, it was swiftly removed after players discovered a potential bug. It seemed like the caught Zorua retained the stats of the monster buddy it took the appearance of.

This had drastic consequences on the balancing of the game. The official Twitter account also confirmed this and took specific measures to avoid any unintended consequences.

Now, if players want Zoroark, they will need to evolve Zorua. The requirement is 50 Zorua candies. One can consistently earn candies by going on walks with their buddies or catching more Pokemon of the same kind.

Other methods include trading, transferring extra monsters, feeding pinap berries, and hatching Eggs. Although, the latter is the least reliable solution since Egg spawned Pokemon are random.

What's special about the current Halloween event?

To get into the #PokemonGOHalloween spirit, @alpharad visited a haunted theater to see what Ghost-type Pokémon he would catch in a spooky locale.

With the Halloween update, the map takes on an orange Autumn hue with carved pumpkins dotting the landscape. Players will also encounter special creatures with unique accessories pinned to them, like bowties or hats.

Critters that can be encountered frequently while the event is active include Pumpkaboo, Zubat, Misdreavus, Murkrow, Shuppet, Spinarak, Sableye, Haunter, Dusclops, Yamask, Phantump, Golett, and of course, Zorua.

All of these are Ghost, Dark, or Bug types to tie into the spooky factor of the festival. The special creatures include Piplup, Pumpkaboo, Vulpix, and Pikachu. Note that, besides Vulpix, none of these event monsters can evolve even though their normal variants can.

Fans of the PvP player battles can go ahead and participate in the Halloween Cup too. Pokemon GO is available exclusively on Android and iOS platforms.

