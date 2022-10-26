Pokemon GO guide: What is the best team for Halloween Cup - Ultra League Edition? (October 2022)

Pokemon GO's Halloween Cup is one of the fall season's premier specialty formats, with the rules being changed from the conventional GO Battle League. For the Halloween Cup, trainers can participate in the Great League and (on October 27, 2022) Ultra League versions.

The Ultra League Halloween Cup possesses the same rules as its Great League counterpart, but with a higher maximum Combat Power cap. According to the rules, trainers must only use Pokemon of Poison, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy typing, though dual types are also permitted (for example, Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon like Trevenant).

Additionally, no Pokemon with a CP higher than 2,500 can be entered in the format. Trainers will also need to register a total of six Pokemon for the cup and must create their three-man team combinations out of these six registered monsters.

Though this Pokemon GO format has limits, there are still several different Pokemon that players can use in their battle team.

Altered Giratina, Galarian Weezing, and Overqwil form an excellent team for Ultra League Halloween Cup in Pokemon GO

Altered Giratina can spearhead a top team to victory in the Ultra Halloween Cup (Image via Niantic)

While trainers in Pokemon GO can register six total Pocket Monsters for the Halloween Cup, they can only use three on their team at a time. This three-Pokemon battle party falls in line with previous PvP formats, simply with an added twist.

For a recommended high-ranking team for Ultra Halloween Cup, trainers may want to try Altered Giratina as a Lead, Galarian Weezing as a Closer, and Overqwil as a Switch.

Altered Giratina is an exceptional pick as a Lead Pokemon due to its Dragon/Ghost typing as well as its high Defense and Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. It possesses spammy moves that deal high damage and can apply respectable shield pressure. It is also agile enough to dodge attacks with the right trainer.

Altered Giratina can be devastating against the format's meta picks, such as Toxicroak, Crobat, Skuntank, and Mandibuzz.

Galarian Weezing is an excellent fit for a Closer. Even without shields, its high Defense can allow it to outlast Pokemon GO opponents, and it has an impressively varied moveset, including Fairy Wind and Overheat.

Fairy Wind is helpful against bulky Dark-type Pokemon like Mandibuzz and Umbreon. Meanwhile, Overheat can nuke unshielded enemies and finish a battle outright.

Galarian Weezing can also use high-octane Charged Moves, such as Play Rough and Hyper Beam, to take down high-health opponents.

When things get difficult for Altered Giratina, Pokemon GO trainers will want a solid Switch like Overqwil in the wings.

Overqwil possesses a Dark/Poison typing and specializes in flexibility. It's quick to dodge if a trainer can avoid enemy moves, has exceptional shield pressure, and boasts spammy moves like Poison Jab, Aqua Tail, and Shadow Ball.

While there's really no "perfect" team due to the rock-paper-scissor nature of Pokemon GO, the team listed above should certainly help trainers get started.

There are more than enough Leads, Closers, and Switches to substitute in if a player has them available. As the meta develops when the Ultra Halloween Cup arrives, players should see the options develop accordingly.

