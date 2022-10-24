Is Shiny Phantump unavailable in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is heaven for shiny collectors, with several Pocket Monsters having their special variants running rampant. One of them is the Ghost and Grass-type Phantump, which debuted in the October 2021 Pokemon GO Halloween event alongside Trevenant. Its arrival excited several trainers for its Shiny hunt, but Niantic didn't release it last year.

The Generation VI Pokemon, Phantump, has returned again to wreak havoc at the 2022 Halloween event this year. It may appear throughout the game, but making its return to the special event has increased its spawn intensity in the wild. Players have been on the run to find out if a Shiny Phantump was released or not. Below are the answers they seek as collectors.

Shiny Phantump will skip Pokemon GO once more

Several Pokemon released in the Halloween event of 2022 or previous years have yet to receive the Shiny variant. Niantic is quite infamous for its delay in launching such creatures, and after debuting a new fighter, usually waits for a year or two before unleashing its special version. The availability of a Pokemon GO monster doesn't ensure any trainer of its Shiny variant's abundance.

Although Phantump is prominently available to catch in the wild, its Shiny variant has not been caught by a single trainer as of yet, which means it has not been released in Pokemon GO. No matter how many times you encounter and catch a Phantump in the wild, it's confirmed that you won't be able to get its Shiny variant.

Along with Phantump, several other features like Gourgeist and Golett also don't have a Shiny variant available. However, Shiny Galarian Yamask, Shiny Noibat, and Shiny Pumpkaboo are prominent in the 2022 Halloween event. This has enthralled several collectors deep down in their core.

Pokemon GO developers are known to wait out years. Since Phantump was released a year back in a Halloween event, and its Shiny variant wasn’t launched this year as well, it's likely to make its way to fans the next time around. More precisely, it may be available at a Halloween-themed event since it made its debut in one.

More about Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trevenant in Pokemon GO

While Phantump and its evolution, Trevenant, still don’t have a Shiny variant in this 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event, they won’t be unavailable for eternity.

Players are advised to indulge in this year’s Halloween event since Phantump's spawn rate has greatly increased in the Wild, Raids, and even in Eggs. This has opened a window of opportunity to get and save enough Candy for its Shiny variant in the future.

After its release, Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trevenant will likely be available to catch for a limited time through a highlighted event or research task that specially guarantees Pokemon encounters. This will be the best chance for any trainer to get their hands on it since special events often offer increased spawn rates to heighten the rate of catching Shiny creatures.

