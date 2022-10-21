How to evolve Galarian Yamask in Pokemon GO

Niantic’s popular mobile game Pokemon GO has a long list of fighters that are capable of pulling off some insane attacks. Every year, new Pokemon are added to the meta and Galarian forms are no exception to this rule. The game's developers have added several new Pokemon through several limited-time events and Special Research quests.

Generation VIII features 96 new species, most of which come from the Galar region of Pokemon Sword and Shield, while others originate from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Galarian Yamask is one such new Pokemon that was recently added to the game's meta. This article provides information on how to effectively catch and evolve this Pokemon as quickly as possible.

Steps to catch and evolve Galarian Yamask in Pokemon GO

With the 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event, players will be thrilled to get their hands on several new fighters. One of the Pocket Monsters that will have increased spawn this time around is Galarian Yamask. As of now, there are two parts to this Halloween event and Galarian Yamask will be present in both. You can also encounter the fighter in One-Star Raids or hatch it from 7 km Eggs. Furthermore, there is even a small chance of encountering a Shiny Galarian Yamask for the very first time upon completing the Pokemon GO Field Research task.

Galarian Yamask comes from the Yamask family, and evolves into a Runerigus, unlike the regular Yamask that evolves into a Cofagrigus. Players will need a total of 50 candies to evolve a Galarian Yamask into a Runerigus and the required amount of Candies can be obtained by walking with Yamask as a buddy Pokemon or by completing other tasks.

Even after collecting 50 Candies, you will need to fulfill another requirement to completely evolve this Pokemon. Players need to fight in 10 raids while Galarian Yamask is set as a buddy Pokemon. Although players who don’t have access to Remote Raid Passes may need some time to complete this, you can speed up this process by playing special Raid Hour events.

After completing the necessary conditions, you can finally evolve Glarian Yamask into a powerful Runerigus. There is no further evolution for the Ground and Ghost-type Runerigus in the Pokemon franchise.

More about Galarian Yamask and its evolution, Runerigus

Galarian Yamask

It is a dual Ground and Ghost-type that has a max CP of 1110, and average Pokemon GO stats of 95 Attack Power, 141 Defense Power, and 116 Stamina Power. Boosted by Sunny and Foggy Weather, this Pokemon performs extremely well against Electric, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, and Rock-type moves. Its best moveset is a combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (10.72 DPS).

Runerigus

This dual Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon has a max Pokemon GO Combat Power of 2570. Boosted by Sunny and Foggy Weather, its Pokemon GO stats of 163 Attack Power, 237 Defense Power, and 151 Stamina Power make it a very powerful option for any trainer. The best moveset for Runerigus is a combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball (10.72 DPS). Although it is vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves, Runerigus can easily resist Electric, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, and Rock-type attacks.

