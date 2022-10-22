How to get Sylveon in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Eevee and its many evolutions are some of the most beloved creatures in Pokemon GO. From their adaptability in battles to their cute, dog-like designs, fans everywhere have made it their goal to collect as many Pokemon from this evolutionary line as possible. Enter the newest addition to the family, Sylveon.

Introduced in the sixth generation to coincide with the new Fairy-type, Sylveon was added to the game for trainers to evolve and take with them throughout their journey in the Kalos region. Now, fans of Niantic's mobile geocaching experience may find themselves with a Sylveon-shaped hole in their heart and in their Pokedex.

As many players may already know, Niantic has provided players with a much easier way to obtain each of Eevee's evolutions in Pokemon GO. This easter egg is tied to the anime as well as the main series' video games. There is also the standard way of evolution that fewer players may be acquainted with. So, how can players do so?

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. https://t.co/smsfzTAA38

The first way to evolve an Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO is to first ensure that you have 25 Eevee candies. Since Eevee is a fairly common spawn in most areas, this should not be hard to obtain. After collecting all of the required candies, change the nickname of the Eevee you wish to evolve to "Kira".

While the significance behind the name "Kira" has not been officially announced, many believe it to be tied to the Japanese phrase "kira-kira," which is used to describe something shiny or sparkly. Given that Sylveon is a brightly-colored pure Fairy-type, the name seems to fit the creature perfectly.

It should be noted that this method can only be used once per account. While it is very useful for filling out pages in the Pokedex, it may fall short for trainers who are looking to use one with the right stats in Pokemon GO's Battle League unless it is saved for the perfect Eevee. So, how else can players get a Sylveon?

Once the nickname trick has been used, the only other way to evolve an Eevee into Sylveon is to gain at least 70 friendship hearts with it. This can be done by playing with your Eevee, feeding it berries and poffins, walking with it, as well as battling alongside it. Of course, the standard 25 Eevee candies are required as well.

There is also the off chance that you could find a wild Sylveon out and about. While finding evolved Pokemon is somewhat uncommon in Pokemon GO, this possibility cannot be entirely ruled out. Given Sylveon's pure Fairy typing, players have the highest chance of encountering one in an area currently experiencing Cloudy Weather.

In terms of how Sylveon performs in the metagame, it has the highest presence in Ultra League. This is due to the abundance of Dragon-types that populate the higher ranks. Since Sylveon has the type advantage as well as access to the excellent Charm fast attack, it is a natural counter to the majority of the league.

Overall, Sylveon is not just great to fill up one's Pokedex, but is also a worthwhile battling companion in the right hands. While both evolution methods are different in terms of the required effort, 25 Eevee candies are still a basic requirement.

