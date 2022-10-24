Pokemon GO Halloween Cup guide: What are the best options for your team? (October 2022)

Pokemon GO's Halloween content is here, bringing goofy pumpkins and spooky vibes to the forefront. This means a brand new season of events is currently available, including the Halloween Cup. Like other Cups in the game, this one has certain rules in place; only certain Pokemon types are allowed to participate in battles against other players.

PvP battles can be tough, especially with so many different kinds of monsters out there to see and catch. This guide should help you narrow down the ideal Pokemon picks for your team in the Halloween Cup for October 2022.

Pokemon GO's latest Halloween Cup sees few select types dominate

Only the following types can enter the Halloween Cup event: Bug, Ghost, Fairy, Dark, and Poison. Additionally, only a max of 1,500 CP Pokemon are allowed. With that said, here are the five best critters to pick for each type:

1) Mawille

Type: Fairy/Steel

Max CP: 1848

Attack: 155

Defense: 141

Stamina: 137

Moves: Fairy Wind, Iron Head, Play Rough

Starting with the best, Mawile is the only Pokemon on this list with the potential to outright resist every eligible type except Ghost. Paired with a fast move like Fairy Wind can help keep the pressure on the opponent.

Play Rough is also a powerful fairy move that will devastate any foe weak to the typing. Be wary of Ground and Fire creatures as they spell trouble for Mawile. In this regard, examples that could participate in this Cup include Alolan Marowak (Fire/Ghost) and Golurk (Ground/Ghost).

2) Nidoqueen

Type: Poison/Ground

Max CP: 2812

Attack: 183

Defense: 173

Stamina: 207

Moves: Poison Jab, Earth Power, Earthquake

One of the OG first-generation creatures, Nidoqueen is a pretty tanky beast. Earthquake or Earth Power should help deal with other Poison types and even Steel ones like Mawile. Just be on the lookout for Water and Psychic-type moves, as they will threaten to quickly bring Nidoqueen to its knees.

3) Beedril

Type: Bug/Poison

Max CP: 2087

Attack: 169

Defense: 130

Stamina: 163

Moves: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run

Another first-generation monster, Bedrill is known for its agility. It should be adept at resisting attacks from Bug, Fairy, and Poison types.

Use Poison Jab to deal with Fairy Pokemon and Drill Run to eliminate Poison ones. X-Scissor should keep Dark types on their toes too.

4) Mandibuzz

Type: Bug/Poison

Max CP: 2087

Attack: 169

Defense: 205

Stamina: 242

Moves: Snarl, Aerial Ace, Foul Play

This underrated vulture from Gen 5 finally gets its chance to shine. The Dark typing allows it to reign supreme over Ghost types and also resist Psychic moves. Foul Play is one of the most popular Charged Moves to run, while Snarl is an ideal Fast Move. On the other hand, Aerial Ace is also good for dealing with Bug types.

5) Frosslass

Type: Ice/Ghost

Type: Ice/Ghost

Max CP: 2306

Attack: 171

Defense: 150

Stamina: 172

Moves: Powder Snow, Shadow Ball, Avalanche

The alternate evolution of Snorunt, Frosslass is surprisingly versatile. Its Ice typing will help deal with other creatures on this list, like Mandibuzz, especially since Powder Snow is pretty quick. Avalanche and Shadow Ball are both Charged and deal good damage as well.

Overall, despite having a big list of weaknesses, it should perform admirably against the many monsters that pop up in the Halloween Cup. Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS devices.

