Pokemon GO guide: The best team for Evolution Cup in 2022

Pokemon GO always hosts live events to keep players interested in the worldwide AR (augmented reality) gaming phenomenon.
One of the latest events in the game is the Evolution Cup. This PvP event will run from October 6, 2022, to October 13, 2022. During this period, players will face many strategically-built teams and will have to gear up to be able to counter them.
To participate in the Evolution Cup, the player's Pokemon must meet two important criteria:
- They must be at or below 1,500 CP
- Only mid-stage evolution Pokemon will be eligible
To elaborate on the second point, mid-stage Pokemon are those that have evolved from one form but can further evolve into another. Many popular Pokemon have three-stage evolutions. It is the second-stage forms that can partake in the Evolution Cup.
Listed below are the best creatures that Pokemon GO trainers can have on their team for the event.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
Vigoroth, Sealeo, and 3 other Pokemon that can form the best team for Pokemon GO's Evolution Cup in 2022
1) Zweilous
- Type: Dark/Dragon
- Max CP: 2079
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 135
- Stamina: 176
- Moves: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse
Zweilous is one of the most popular Dragon-type Pokemon out there, mostly because of its final evolution Hydreigon. It evolves from Deino and has a unique type combo of Dark and Dragon. This makes it immune to Psychic types, which should be abundant among opposing teams, thanks to the recent Psychic event in Pokemon GO.
In general, dragons can also resist a variety of elements that should enable them to take more hits. Players should go for Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse, and the trusty Body Slam for Zweilous. As an alternative, they can also go for Hakamo-o with Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Brick Break.
2) Vigoroth
- Type: Normal
- Max CP: 2225
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 190
- Moves: Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze
While fairly unforgettable in the mainline games, Vigoroth is surprisingly decent for the Evolution Cup. It evolves from Slakoth and can turn into Slaking.
Body Slam is once again its bread and butter. Meanwhile, Counter should help make up for its lack of Fighting moves, and Bulldoze can deal with Steel and Poison types.
Those looking for something else can use Machoke, which is a great option due to its solo Fighting typing. In this case, players can try the moves Karate Chop, Dynamic Punch, and Low Sweep
3) Dusclops
- Type: Ghost
- Max CP: 1799
- Attack: 124
- Defense: 234
- Stamina: 120
- Moves: Shadow Punch, Ice Punch, Hex
Another Hoenn-region favorite, Dusclops evolves from Duskull and into Dusknoir. It has an impressive Defense stat to tank hits. Trainers can run Ice Punch on it to deal with Dragon types. Its other moves should deal with Psychic types.
Players can also check out Haunter as an alternative. It has the added benefit of being part Poison type and boasts a significantly higher Attack stat.
4) Sealeo
- Type: Ice/Water
- Max CP: 1938
- Attack: 137
- Defense: 132
- Stamina: 207
- Moves: Aurora Beam, Body Slam, Powder Snow
The adorable Sealeo evolves from Spheal and can turn into Walrein. It has pretty good Stamina in Pokemon GO.
Sealeo's moveset for the Evolution Cup should focus on Ice since it will help deal with Dragons. However, if players really wish, they may replace Powder Snow with Water Pulse.
5) Golbat
- Type: Poison/Flying
- Max CP: 2234
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 181
- Moves: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Bite
Golbat can be obtained from Zubat and can evolve into Crobat. It has all-around pretty good stats.
With its Poison typing, Golbat is a solid offense against Fairy types.
Pokemon GO is available on Android/iOS platforms.