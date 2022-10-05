Pokemon GO guide: The best team for Evolution Cup in 2022

Pokemon GO always hosts live events to keep players interested in the worldwide AR (augmented reality) gaming phenomenon.

One of the latest events in the game is the Evolution Cup. This PvP event will run from October 6, 2022, to October 13, 2022. During this period, players will face many strategically-built teams and will have to gear up to be able to counter them.

To participate in the Evolution Cup, the player's Pokemon must meet two important criteria:

They must be at or below 1,500 CP Only mid-stage evolution Pokemon will be eligible

To elaborate on the second point, mid-stage Pokemon are those that have evolved from one form but can further evolve into another. Many popular Pokemon have three-stage evolutions. It is the second-stage forms that can partake in the Evolution Cup.

Listed below are the best creatures that Pokemon GO trainers can have on their team for the event.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Vigoroth, Sealeo, and 3 other Pokemon that can form the best team for Pokemon GO's Evolution Cup in 2022

1) Zweilous

Type: Dark/Dragon

Max CP: 2079

Attack: 159

Defense: 135

Stamina: 176

Moves: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse

Zweilous is one of the most popular Dragon-type Pokemon out there, mostly because of its final evolution Hydreigon. It evolves from Deino and has a unique type combo of Dark and Dragon. This makes it immune to Psychic types, which should be abundant among opposing teams, thanks to the recent Psychic event in Pokemon GO.

In general, dragons can also resist a variety of elements that should enable them to take more hits. Players should go for Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse, and the trusty Body Slam for Zweilous. As an alternative, they can also go for Hakamo-o with Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Brick Break.

2) Vigoroth

Type: Normal

Max CP: 2225

Attack: 159

Defense: 145

Stamina: 190

Moves: Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze

While fairly unforgettable in the mainline games, Vigoroth is surprisingly decent for the Evolution Cup. It evolves from Slakoth and can turn into Slaking.

Body Slam is once again its bread and butter. Meanwhile, Counter should help make up for its lack of Fighting moves, and Bulldoze can deal with Steel and Poison types.

Those looking for something else can use Machoke, which is a great option due to its solo Fighting typing. In this case, players can try the moves Karate Chop, Dynamic Punch, and Low Sweep

3) Dusclops

Type: Ghost

Max CP: 1799

Attack: 124

Defense: 234

Stamina: 120

Moves: Shadow Punch, Ice Punch, Hex

Another Hoenn-region favorite, Dusclops evolves from Duskull and into Dusknoir. It has an impressive Defense stat to tank hits. Trainers can run Ice Punch on it to deal with Dragon types. Its other moves should deal with Psychic types.

Players can also check out Haunter as an alternative. It has the added benefit of being part Poison type and boasts a significantly higher Attack stat.

4) Sealeo

Type: Ice/Water

Max CP: 1938

Attack: 137

Defense: 132

Stamina: 207

Moves: Aurora Beam, Body Slam, Powder Snow

The adorable Sealeo evolves from Spheal and can turn into Walrein. It has pretty good Stamina in Pokemon GO.

Sealeo's moveset for the Evolution Cup should focus on Ice since it will help deal with Dragons. However, if players really wish, they may replace Powder Snow with Water Pulse.

5) Golbat

Type: Poison/Flying

Max CP: 2234

Attack: 161

Defense: 150

Stamina: 181

Moves: Wing Attack, Poison Fang, Bite

Golbat can be obtained from Zubat and can evolve into Crobat. It has all-around pretty good stats.

With its Poison typing, Golbat is a solid offense against Fairy types.

Pokemon GO is available on Android/iOS platforms.

