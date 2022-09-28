How to get an Up-Grade in Pokemon GO for Porygon evolution in 2022

As of now, Pokemon GO features hundreds of catchable monsters, but fans haven't forgotten their older favorites. One of these pocket monsters is the iconic Porygon. This Normal-type Pokemon made its appearance in Gen 1's Kanto region and has become a sight to behold thanks to its more digitial appearance as opposed to the more "organic" looking critters.

There are two evolutions for Porygon, both of which require an evolution item to enable its transformation. This includes the Up-Grade and here's how to get it.

Guide to evolving Porygon using the Up-Grade item in Pokemon GO

The Up-Grade item will allow Porygon to evolve into Porygon2, which interestingly looks more refined and polished than the original's blocky design. Here are the stats for Porygon and Porygon2 for those wondering if the upgrade is worth it:

Porygon

Type: Normal

CP range: 20 - 1720

HP range: 15 - 140

Attack: 153

Defense: 136

Stamina: 163

Porygon2:

Type: Normal

CP range: 33 - 2711

HP range: 18 - 168

Attack: 198

Defense: 180

Stamina: 198

Players will need to feed their monster 25 Porygon candies and one Up-Grade to get Porygon 2. Overall, players should gear up for a bit of grinding. For those low on candies, make sure you go on walks to get more for your Porygon until you have reached the needed amount. Additionally, catching more Porygons works too.

Evolving, on the other hand, requires evolution items, which are rarely handed out. There is a very small chance that they can be obtained by spinning the Photo Disc in PokeStops and Gyms. However, there is one guaranteed way to get them. Spinning these discs each day until the end of the week will grant one of the seven evolution items on the seventh day spin streak. Here are all the obtainable evolution items:

Up-Grade

King’s Rock

Dragon Scale

Metal Coat

Sun Stone

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

The description for the Up-Grade reads:

A transparent device that can make certain species of Pokémon evolve. It was produced by Silph Co.

While the details mention "certain species," the Up-Grade is only usable on Porygon. These evolution items can also be obtained as rewards from research tasks and gifts.

Among these, the Sinnoh Stone will allow evolving Porygon 2 into Porygon Z, the final form in its evolutionary line. This also requires 100 candies on top of the necessary item. As the name suggests, Porygon-Z was introduced in Gen 4 which takes place in the Sinnoh region. It's description states:

A special stone originally found in the Sinnoh region that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It is very tough and has a beautiful sheen.

All three Pokemon can be transferred to traditional Pokemon games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. GO, meanwhile, is a smartphone-exclusive (i.e. Android and iOS) augmented reality game. It allows players to step out into the wild and catch beloved monsters, engage in daily activities and fight against other trainers in PvP matches, gaining it a unique spot in the anthology.

