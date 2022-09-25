10 strongest non-legendary Pokemon that do not evolve

One of the many things the Pokemon series is known for is its evolution. This mechanic, seen in both video games and anime, allows a Pokemon to transform into a different-looking and more potent variant. However, there are a bunch of Pokemon that do not have any evolutions and are known as single-stage monsters.
While most legendary creatures fall under this category, there are standard single-stage monsters too. Here are the ten strongest ones so far.
These 10 Pokemon still impress without any evolutions
10) Heracross
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- HP: 80
- Attack: 125
- Defense: 75
- Sp. Atk: 40
- Sp. Def: 95
- Speed: 85
- Total: 500
- Ability: Swarm/Guts
One of the most popular Bug-types out there, Heracross is popular for its simple but memorable design. The uncommon type combo of Bug and Fighting also makes it a threat against Psychic and Dark types. This goes without considering its badass Mega Evolution, which boosts its total
9) Hawlucha
- Type: Fighting/Flying
- HP: 78
- Attack: 92
- Defense: 75
- Sp. Atk: 74
- Sp. Def: 63
- Speed: 118
- Total: 500
- Ability: Limber/Unburden
This Kalos region bird is the only Flying and Fighting-type combination - minus the Galarian Zapdos, of course, but that one is legendary. It is a surprisingly versatile monster with decent Attack and relatively high Speed.
8) Shuckle
- Type: Bug/Rock
- HP: 20
- Attack: 10
- Defense: 230
- Sp. Atk: 10
- Sp. Def: 230
- Speed: 5
- Total: 505
- Ability: Sturdy/Gluttony
At first glance, Shuckle's stats seem very pitiful, which they really are, until you get to Defense and Sp. Def. At a monstrous 230 stat in each, it even outdoes legendary Pokemon in that aspect. Shuckle's Sturdy ability can often negate one-hit attacks from opponents, covering its puny health. Meanwhile, using the move Power Trick will allow users to swap the monster's Attack and Defense stats to deliver powerful blows.
7) Dracovish
- Type: Water/Dragon
- HP: 90
- Attack: 90
- Defense: 100
- Sp. Atk: 70
- Sp. Def: 80
- Speed: 75
- Total: 505
- Ability: Water Absorb/Strong Jaw
First introduced in Sword and Shield, this Fossil Pokemon is one of the few Water/Dragon types seen so far in the series. Its signature move Fishious Rend is a force to be reckoned with, as the move will double in power if the user moves first - meaning the already respectable 85 power goes to a whopping 170.
6) Cryogonal
- Type: Ice
- HP: 80
- Attack: 50
- Defense: 50
- Sp. Atk: 95
- Sp. Def: 135
- Speed: 105
- Total: 515
- Ability: Levitate
Poor HP and Attack on this one leave a lot to be desired - it is based on a snowflake, after all. Cryogonal does have a great Sp. Def. stat, but as such, it is only useful in specific builds and setups.
5) Aerodactyl
- Type: Rock/Flying
- HP: 80
- Attack: 105
- Defense: 65
- Sp. Atk: 60
- Sp. Def: 75
- Speed: 130
- Total: 515
- Ability: Rock Head/Pressure
Another Fossil on this list, Aerodactyl, is arguably the most popular in its category. Who doesn't like a dinosaur Pokemon? Aerodactyl also has a Mega Evolution which, while nothing special visually, doubles down on what makes the original great: i.e., Attack and Speed.
4) Dhelmise
- Type: Ghost/Grass
- HP: 70
- Attack: 131
- Defense: 100
- Sp. Atk: 86
- Sp. Def: 60
- Speed: 40
- Total: 517
- Ability: Steelworker
Another unique type combo, this haunted anchor is overall good while not particularly exceptional at anything. Regardless, it can be used in competitive matches as a Rapid Spinner to eliminate entry hazards like spikes and stealth rock.
3) Lapras
- Type: Water/Ice
- HP: 130
- Attack: 85
- Defense: 80
- Sp. Atk: 85
- Sp. Def: 95
- Speed: 60
- Total: 535
- Ability: Water Absorb/Shell Armor
The oldest monster on this list (first appearing in Pokemon Red/Blue), Lapras is definitely the most beloved creature on this list. Despite having a solid HP stat, it is a great all-rounder and can make quick work of Dragon types with its affinity to Ice-type moves.
2) Duraludon
- Type: Steel/Dragon
- HP: 70
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 115
- Sp. Atk: 120
- Sp. Def: 50
- Speed: 85
- Total: 535
- Ability: Light Metal/Heavy Metal
While it may resemble something close to a refrigerator, Duraludon has pretty good Defense and Sp. Atk. Unfortunately, it lets down thanks to its poor Sp. Def. stat of 50 making it vulnerable to many special attacks from the enemy, even those resisted.
1) Wishiwashi (School Form)
- Type: Steel/Dragon
- HP: 45
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 140
- Sp. Atk: 130
- Sp. Def: 135
- Speed: 30
- Total: 620
- Ability: Schooling
Wishiwashi is a unique case, perhaps among all Pokemon as a whole. While its normal or solo form is pretty poor, the school form - basically a collection of Wishiwashi coming together to create a bigger, badder monster - is where it's at its best. If Wishiwashi (Solo Form) is level 20 or higher, at the start of battle or at the end of a turn, if its HP is above 25%, it will change into its School Form.
At the end of a turn, if Wishiwashi's HP is equal to 25% or below, it will change back to its Solo Form. The notable thing about the school form is its stats totaling 620, higher than even many legendary Pokemon. Although it has low HP and Speed to balance it out, in the right hands, this Pokemon can excel.