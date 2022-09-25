When are Scizor and Scyther coming to Pokemon Unite? Possible moves, expected costs, and more

Scizor and Scyther will be the upcoming additions to Pokemon Unite. While they're two separate monsters, the duo can be unlocked immediately due to an interesting mechanic.

Scyther and Scizor will become the third and final entries to the game for September. It all started with the introduction of Mew, who is still obtainable in the game for free. This was followed by the addition of Dodrio, who can now be unlocked with coins. The sequence of arrivals will finally be completed.

The community speculated about their arrival for a long time based on data mined information. Since then, the developers have officially confirmed their addition along with a minor event. Once the event gets over, the duo will make their entry.

Scyther and Scizor will have a unique mechanism in Pokemon Unite

The new Pokemon will be added to the game on September 28 across all regions. The two monsters are part of the same unit.

Players will start as Scyther, and after a certain level, it will evolve into Scizor. This is peculiar since the two don't directly evolve according to their origin stories. Yet, the developers have decided to incorporate this interesting mechanism into the game.

However, players will have a relative amount of control over Scyther's evolution. Abilities play a key role in Pokemon Unite, as one has different options for each slot. By selecting the Dual Wingbeat move, players will be able to compete in the match as Scyther.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Dual Wingbeat will ensure that you play a whole match as Scyther! This move has the user slash in front of itself, dealing damage to opponents in an X-shaped area of effect. If the move deals damage to opponents at the center of the X, it restores the user’s HP! #PokemonUNITE Dual Wingbeat will ensure that you play a whole match as Scyther! This move has the user slash in front of itself, dealing damage to opponents in an X-shaped area of effect. If the move deals damage to opponents at the center of the X, it restores the user’s HP! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/7fMCv2MOqA

What remains uncertain is the unlocking mechanism the Pokemon will have. Pokemon Unite recently started a new system with the introduction of Dodrio, whereby players can unlock it with only gems in the first week. Whether Scyther and Scizor can follow the same system will be a matter of the future.

Much has yet to be revealed about the duo's moveset and abilities. The description for Dual Wingbeat is quite evident based on its official profile. While other abilities are to be revealed, there's a chance for bullet punch to be attributed to Scizor.

Blobrex @Blobrex2 @Scyther_King



Scizor is Bullet Punch for the evo @PokemonUnite Nope, you can play as Scyther if you pick Dual Wing Beat as it's move, so you can play as him the whole gameScizor is Bullet Punch for the evo @Scyther_King @PokemonUnite Nope, you can play as Scyther if you pick Dual Wing Beat as it's move, so you can play as him the whole game😄💚Scizor is Bullet Punch for the evo

If the developers follow the same pattern as Tyranitar, Scyther and Scizor will cost 14,000 coins to unlock in Pokemon Unite. However, the confirmed costs have yet to be handed out. It remains to be seen what the new entrants will do in the meta.

