Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Event - Part 2 Field Research: Tasks, encounters, rewards, and more

The 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event is making plenty of headlines and generating hype and excitement for the community. Like last year, the event has once again been segmented into two parts, with each part having different bonuses and features. Part 1 of the Halloween event ran for one week from October 20 to October 27 and now, Part 2 takes over until its end on November 1.

Part 2 of Pokemon Go's Halloween event has increased spawn rates for many fighters in the wild, released new costume Pocket Monsters, and replaced several Raid Boss Pokemon. The new shiny variants of Shiny Galarian Yamask and Shiny Noibat will also be debuting. This Pokemon GO Halloween event part 2 also offers a mega encounter for players to witness.

Shiny Noibat and Shiny Galarian Yamask along with Pokemon GO's Halloween Part 2 Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's spookiest occasion is about to end as the month of November begins. The Halloween event's second part is nearing its end but still has some new Research Tasks to complete, as well as bonuses and rewards. You can also assist Professor Willow and Rhi in Halloween-themed Special Research. Along the way, you’ll learn and earn several rewards like encounters with Yamask, Galarian Yamask, or even a Shiny variant for your collection.

The following Field Research Tasks and rewards are available for the Halloween Event Part 2:

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon: Shuppet or a Duskull Encounter

Shuppet or a Duskull Encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon: Yamask encounter

Yamask encounter Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon: Galarian Yamask encounter

Galarian Yamask encounter Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms: 20 Gengar Mega Energy

20 Gengar Mega Energy Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms: 20 Absol Mega Energy

20 Absol Mega Energy Walk 2km: Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Spooky Festival Vulpix, or a Halloween Mischief Piplup

Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Spooky Festival Vulpix, or a Halloween Mischief Piplup Walk 5km: Phantump encounter

Given below are the Halloween Event-exclusive Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks and rewards available in Pokemon GO:

STEP 1

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon: 1313 Stardust

1313 Stardust Make 9 Curveball Throws: Yamask Encounter

Yamask Encounter Make 49 Nice Throws: 9 Ultra Ball

9 Ultra Ball Completion Rewards: Galarian Yamask Encounter, 4900 XP, and 490 Stardust

STEP 2

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon: 1313 Stardust

1313 Stardust Earn 9 hearts with your buddy: Yamask Encounter

Yamask Encounter Send 13 Gifts to friends: 40 Great Ball

40 Great Ball Completion rewards: Galarian Yamask Encounter, 4900 XP, and 490 Stardust

STEP 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon: 1313 Stardust

1313 Stardust Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokemon: Yamask Encounter

Yamask Encounter Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokemon: 49 Poke Ball

49 Poke Ball Completion rewards: Galarian Yamask Encounter, 4900 XP, and 490 Stardust

STEP 4

Claim Reward: 49 XP

49 XP Claim Reward: 490 XP

490 XP Claim Reward: 4900 XP

4900 XP Completion rewards: Galarian Yamask Encounter, 49 Yamask Candy, and 490 Stardust

All the Pokemon featured during Pokemon GO Halloween event Part 2

Wild Pokemon

Pikachu (Halloween Mischief costume)

Vulpix (Spooky Festival costume)

Zubat

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Piplup (Halloween Mischief costume)

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo (Spooky Festival costume)

Egg and Raid Pokemon

7km Egg Hatches: Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Golett, Noibat

Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Golett, Noibat One-Star Raids: Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump

Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump Three-Star Raids: Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion

Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion Five-Star Raids: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina Mega Raids: Mega Banette

With the addition of new Pokemon variants and content for this event, trainers certainly have very little time to get their hands on all of them. There is plenty to cover and collect and you should try battling to get yourself a Shiny Galarian Yamask, Shiny Noibat, or even a powerful Mega Banette or Giratina in Pokemon GO.

